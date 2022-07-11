Hornets’ Mark Williams is experiencing early rookie growing pains. Is there concern?

Mark Williams sighed as he searched for the right words.

Two games into his professional debut for the Charlotte Hornets, the rookie center is already experiencing the typical challenges associated with stepping into a new environment. Perhaps that’s why when critiquing his pair of performances, Williams let out a deep breath before offering insight into his mental state leading into the second week of play in the Las Vegas Summer League.

“Just continue to build on this is probably the most important thing,” Williams said after the Hornets’ 89-86 double-overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. “Just continue to get into a rhythm, do what I can while I’m out there. It’s a different game. Just doing what I can while I’m out there.”

Williams came off the bench behind Nick Richards for the second straight game, logging 17 minutes, 41 seconds. He connected on just 1 of 5 attempts from the field and finished with four points and seven rebounds in his brief action.

In two games, he’s made 3 of 13 shots and totaled nine points, 15 rebounds and two blocks. Glimpses of potential have been sandwiched around occasional inactivity while on the floor. Gaudy numbers would be nice, but it’s going to take time to smooth out the kinks.

That’s part of the educational process for the 7-foot-1, 242-pounder.

“I think Mark has been fantastic,” Hornets summer league coach Jordan Surenkamp said. “He played about 18 minutes for us tonight, but when he’s out there he’s learning in every possession. This is his second game as a pro and we’ve played against some really good players and really good teams to this point. So he’s getting thrown in the fire a little bit, but that’s what summer league is for.”

Mark Williams

If all goes well, Williams’ on-the-court schooling can be accelerated thanks to one of the attributes that led the Hornets to have him atop their draft board last month: He’s extremely coachable.

His willingness to listen to the staff and take instructions without hesitation is nearly as impressive as his 7-7 wingspan, standing reach of 9-9 and 5.4% body fat. The Duke product is inquisitive and not shy to seek answers to clarify his duties on particular plays and sequences.

“What I’m proud of the most of him is not anything you are going to see on the stat sheet,” Surenkamp said, “but his ability to buy into what we are asking him to do. Ask questions. Learn. Have the right mentality of growth and development. I think that is really going to help him through the rest of summer league and then into the season.”

JT Thor was in a similar situation during his rookie year and his advice for Williams is simple. Remembering what’s at stake in the bigger picture is paramount.

At times, that’s the only way to keep sane.

“Just stay in your role, what you’re good at,” said Thor, who sank the game-winning shot against the Lakers in the double-overtime victory. “Know your strengths and just stay with those, especially as a rookie. You don’t want to play too outside of your game because you are going to go crazy. So, play within your game.”

Williams had an immediate impact in the first quarter against the Lakers when Surenkamp summoned him off the bench with 5:23 remaining. Four seconds after checking in, Williams drew a foul on a strong move to the basket.

Deflections aided by those lengthy arms were a frequent occurrence. He displayed his ability to protect the rim, nicely defending a two-handed dunk attempt by Paris Bass. Williams also kept the ball alive on the offensive glass a couple of times, leading to extra possessions.

It didn’t go unnoticed by the staff.

“Something you are not necessarily going to see on the stat sheet — just contested shots, everything at the rim,” Surenkamp said. “Whether it comes down as a block or not. … His presence inside the paint changes a lot of shots and it’s something you don’t necessarily see. But he’s going to naturally do that regardless.

“Once he starts to have a better grasp and understanding of our pick-and-roll concepts and how to play within the flow of our offense offensively, he’s got a chance to be really, really special.”

Meanwhile, he intends to do whatever he can to impact things when called on.

“I don’t know how long I’ll be on the floor, so I’m just trying to do what I can while I’m out there,” Williams said. “Even if I’m not going to get the ball that much, I’m just trying to affect the game in whatever way I can on the defensive end affecting shots.

“It’s still a dream. It’s continuing to adjust to the game. It’s going to be different from college, which is different from high school.”