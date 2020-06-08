Hornets: Malik Monk reinstated from indefinite drug-policy suspension

Hornets guard Malik Monk got suspended indefinitely Feb. 26 for violating the NBA’s drug policy.

Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer:

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk, suspended under the NBA’s anti-drug policy in February, has been reinstated. Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak revealed that Monday during a conference call with Charlotte media.

“That’s been a while now,” Kupchak said of Monk’s suspension ending.

Monk’s suspension fit a player in Stage 1 of the Drugs of Abuse (cocaine, heroin, etc.) program who’s not in compliance. If that were the case, Monk had 30 days to get into compliance. Otherwise, he would’ve faced Stage 2 and a voided contract.

The NBA suspended its season due to coronavirus halfway through that 30-day window, and Monk’s situation slipped from public consciousness.

But it’s good to hear he’s back on track now.

