Hornets mailbag: What salary could Miles Bridges command and should they draft a center?

The Hornets have a new coach, even if it’s not official yet.

The NBA Draft is days away.

It’s about to be full speed ahead for the Charlotte Hornets as the offseason hits its stride, and there are plenty of questions about what will transpire over these next few weeks.

We answered some of them in this latest mailbag.

@Kief_W asks: JJJ (Jaren Jackson Jr.) signed for 4 years/$102 million and Mikal Bridges signed for 4 years /$90 million. They both made the NBA’s all-defense team. Will Miles Bridges’ deal be similar to those?

After leading the team in scoring this season and being among the most improved players in the league, he’s emerged as one of the best on free-agent market. Few teams have a lot of cap space this offseason, though, and that could limit the offers for Bridges.

But from all indications, his deal will surpass that of Mikal Bridges and could fall more in line or above what Jackson, his former Michigan State teammate, landed in his pact. The number I’m hearing falls somewhere in the neighborhood of $25-plus million per season. Remember, he turned down a four-year, $60-million extension just prior to the start of the season on the advice of his agent. So at minimum, he’ll be looking for more than $20 million per year.

@KellRichar2 asks: Do you think the Hornets wouldn’t draft a center because of Kai Jones?

I don’t think that’s the case. At this point, as they continue to build up their roster through the draft with players they can control easily financially for a handful of seasons, the Hornets can’t afford to pass up on a player who may be the best available when they are on the clock. If a center is on the board and the Hornets’ brain trust thinks that’s the way to go, if nothing else, that player could turn out to be a valuable asset should they elect to trade the pick.

So no, just because Kai Jones is perceived as a big part of the future and the previous staff viewed him as a center, that won’t prevent the Hornets from snagging a big man.

@Mansofpans4 asks: Just curious. Since the old coaching staff is gone and a new one is yet to be formed, who is evaluating all these players at the many tryouts being held?

That would be the main people in the front office who are mostly responsible for looking at the talent. Chief among them is general manager Mitch Kupchak. He relies heavily on assistant GM Buzz Peterson and values his opinion along with the rest of the team’s scouting department. That’s how it’s been over the last four years even when James Borrego was the head coach. He was also in on the sessions, but the bulk of the assessment is done by Kupchak & Co.

@ColbyT211 asks: Is the Hornets’ offseason a success if they keep both first-round picks?

I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s not a success if they keep both first-round picks. I’ve already advocated for them to trade one or even both of their picks if they can somehow help them land an experienced piece that can help immediately. If they were to simply get rid of the picks for slight upgrades, does that make it a success?

That’s why I think we have to wait and fully grade the offseason once the roster is essentially set a little over a month from now, save for a possible tweak or addition here or there.

@richgiunta asks: Do you see them extending an offer to keep Cody Martin long-term?

Since he will be a restricted free agent provided the Hornets extend the $2.2 million qualifying offer as expected, it may be in Martin’s best interest to scour the open market first and gauge what other teams think he’s worth. One report suggested he could get as much as $12 million per season. That is a huge jump in salary. Martin is the team’s top defender and typically was the first reserve summoned off the bench by Borrego. New coach Kenny Atkinson is known for defense and could want Martin to remain on board.

If Martin is able to secure that number from another team, the Hornets will still have the opportunity to match the offer. But they would have a huge decision to make based on their salary structure and how they shape the roster this offseason.

@Kief_W asks: What’s the plan for the second-year guys? If Miles, Cody (Martin), & Jalen (McDaniels) return and a ‘C’ or two is added to the roster, I struggle to see how they crack the rotation. Another year in Greensboro for them?

You also forgot to mention JT Thor. Can’t forget about him. How all of last year’s draft class fits into the plans next season — or if any of them will be trade bait — is going to be fascinating. Not having James Bouknight or Kai Jones play some part in the rotation if they are around is hard to fathom.

It’s one thing to have each spend time in the G League during their rookie year to get some seasoning. But the best way for them to develop moving forward is actual on-court experience with everyone else. They have to play. Whether it’s with the Hornets or some other team.