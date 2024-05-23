Hornets mailbag: More concern about LaMelo or Mark Williams? Top offseason priorities?

A new head coach has been chosen, the hand-picked president of business operations is in place and the official order of next month’s NBA Draft is settled.

And, of course, there’s the typical off-the-court headlines.

Another slow offseason is underway for the Charlotte Hornets and, as usual, there are plenty of questions as they attempt to right things following another disappointing campaign. In this latest mailbag, we answer reader queries about the long-term health of LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams, the Hornets’ biggest offseason priorities, possibility of the WNBA returning to Charlotte, which player could be on the move this summer and more.

Concerns about LaMelo Ball or Mark Williams?

@chubbinatub asks on X, formerly known as Twitter: Is there more concern about Mark Williams or LaMelo’s injuries? Would the Hornets look to add insurance at those two positions high in the draft?

Neither is a good thing, especially considering how young they are and their importance to the Hornets’ overall success. But while Williams’ back problems are definitely something to monitor, Ball’s ankles are the greater concern. The constant tweaks on what seem like innocent plays are something he’ll have to fight through and figure out how to best protect himself. Whether that’s with custom-made ankle braces or a specially-tailored shoe just for him from Puma, the maker of his sneaker line, something has to give.

As for the Hornets possibly seeking to add depth at either position, the front line is more likely the target considering they have Tre Mann in place and Vasa Micic as an insurance policy of sorts. Replacing PJ Washington, who’s having fun playing with Dallas in the Western Conference Finals, is also a necessity, which puts adding a reserve big man high on the to-do list.

Hornets’ main offseason priorities

Ed Helinski asks on X: In your opinion, what’s the top 3-4-5 priorities by Hornets management this offseason?

Making sure Charles Lee has the best support staff around him and the entire organization is on the same page with his philosophies is the chief priority. That includes every level in each department on the basketball operations side. Without a proper system of checks and balances where everyone is working together, the Hornets won’t be able to have any substantial sustainable development.

The second next item is figuring out how to keep their star point guard on the court. Miles Bridges said during exit interviews last month that Ball told him he wanted to play 75-plus games next season, and that has to be his low water mark. If they can’t have Ball’s services for the majority of their campaign, then it’ll be much of the same for the Hornets.

No. 3 should be getting the best player available in next month’s draft. They have a premium pick and getting it right is a must considering the mixed bag they’ve had with their first-round selections over the past four years, particularly James Bouknight and Kai Jones in 2021. Durability has to also be a key characteristic because two of the Hornets’ last five first round picks — Ball and Mark Williams — haven’t been able to stay healthy.

Charles Lee’s coaching staff

Matthew Argo asks on X: When do you think Charles’s Lee gets more assistant coaches?

The process is ongoing but should be wrapped up sooner than later. Definitely, quicker than it’s been during the last couple of coaching cycles the Hornets have gone through, with Steve Clifford being the most recent example. They were still bringing coaches on board after summer league in July. That won’t be the case this time around. Things will be wrapped up long before then.

WNBA in Charlotte

@groovytrainman asks on X: Any chance the folks in the front office are pushing for a #bringbackthesting movement?

Not necessarily. At last check it wasn’t so much the Hornets’ front office, but more so just the overall community push to return to the glory days of the Charlotte Sting. And think about it: Due to the ongoing renovations at the arena over the next two years, it’s not ideal to bring a WNBA expansion team to Charlotte in the short term. Now long term? Let’s be real here. Do you remember “Juwanna Mann?” If you don’t, look it up. Maybe this old guy is showing his age but the Sting is apart of the fabric of Charlotte and that movie put the franchise on the scene internationally.

So, with that all in mind, why wouldn’t the WNBA want to get back into this market? However, given the recent franchises awarded to San Francisco and Toronto, it could be a while before the WNBA returns to Charlotte. Still, with so many people eager to see it happen, there’s always a really good chance the wave of public opinion spurs an expansion team in the Carolinas.

Biggest positional need

@3_stings asks on X: With Gordon Hayward and PJ Washington gone is wing now the biggest need?

From this vantage point, yes the wing is the biggest position for the Hornets at this particular juncture given the departures of Gordon Hayward. It’s a void the Hornets have to fill, whether it’s in the upcoming draft or via free agency this summer.

The Hornets prefer to keep the positionless basketball theme going, and adding another player to shuffle between shooting guard and small forward would be extremely beneficial and something they need to look hard at doing.

Nick Richards

Colby Dobbs asks on X: Is Nick Richards worth moving in a potential deal for draft capital given his team-friendly salary ($5,000,000) and production on the second unit?

For sure, does that mean it will happen? No. Remember, this is the Hornets. But you’re right about Richards, considering his salary structure and how teams are searching for bigs nowdays. Richards has plenty on tape for prospective teams to check out since he slid in for an injured Williams for a better part of the season.

The Hornets could elect to move him in a deal that brings on another big man and/or wing player and potential deal. If the value in exchange for Richards is deemed good enough, they could pounce on the opportunity. Just giving him away makes no sense, though, because he’s more than adequate as a reserve.