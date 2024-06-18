Hornets mailbag: Draft Donovan Clingan sixth? Is Lauri Markkanen an option for Charlotte?

The doors of the NBA’s offseason are about to open.

During the next three weeks, activity within the Charlotte Hornets will increase, and there’s no shortage of questions regarding the organization’s intentions, especially with Miles Bridges’ free agency commencing soon.

In this latest mailbag, we answer reader queries about the possibility of drafting Connecticut center Donovan Clingan with the sixth pick in the NBA Draft on June 26 and whether the Hornets should consider trading for Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, potentially executing a sign-and-trade with Bridges and more.

NBA Draft trade?

@random2knerd asks on X: With the 6th pick do you look to take someone you could include in a trade package?

Personally, from this vantage point, yes. As laid out in this eloquently written piece of craftsmanship, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for the Hornets to go the same route they’ve taken for seemingly forever. This roster already has more than enough youth on it and incorporating another teenager or early twentysomething is not going to propel the Hornets forward within the next year or two.

This draft has few, if any, immediate and major impact players and the best way to improve the roster is to use the sixth pick as trade bait to lure in a more experienced player. That would not only spur more interest but also potentially accelerate the path to ending the postseason drought.

Donovan Clingan

Carter Mathiason asks on X, formerly known as Twitter: Would the Hornets take Donovan Clingan at no. 6 if he is still available?

If that were the case, it would be a situation most likely similar to what was mentioned above in the previous question. Clingan is a center and with the Hornets still believing in Mark Williams and his health, selecting Clingan to pair him next to Williams makes no sense.

Should the Hornets keep the pick, they’d be better suited drafting almost any other position besides center or even starting point guard. While they could certainly use help at power forward with PJ Washington in Dallas, Clignan from this perspective isn’t the answer.

Lauri Markkanen an option?

Hit Monke asks on X: Is trading for Lauri Markkanen a consideration at all?

If you are the Hornets, you’d have to consider any deal that makes you better. But the question is really twofold. First, is Markkanen actually available? There are no clear indications that he is since Utah likes him a lot. Secondly, what will it cost to get him? Is the package reasonable? Particularly if you have to replace production from someone like Bridges, should he leave in free agency. But even then, again, it has to be a package that wouldn’t set you back.

Jazz CEO Danny Ainge is a masterful executive when it comes to wheeling and dealing, so prying Markkanen away from Utah would likely be a hefty cost. Remember, this is the same guy who secured four unprotected first-round selections and a pick swap for Rudy Gobert. Those are the kind of deals he makes. Markkanen would fetch at least that and more in Ainge’s eyes.

Miles Bridges

Reid asks on X: Has the team explored the possibility of a Miles Bridges sign-and-trade?

Ever heard of that old saying it takes two to tango? Maybe in today’s lingo, it would be something to the effect of it takes two Tinder. Since Bridges is an unrestricted free agent he holds all the cards to his future. He doesn’t have to give the Hornets an opportunity to put together a sign-and-trade with another team if he elects to leave.

There’s no doubt the Hornets would explore that avenue if Bridges bolts, but given how things have gone previously with his negotiations, there’s little chance things would be that amicable this time around if they can’t agree on a new contract.

Still feeling the Thunder?

JC Herrin asks on X: Do the Hornets plan to keep the four players they got from OKC?

Before we get to that, did you see what Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti said about acquiring Gordon Hayward? It wasn’t exactly flattering and there’s no doubt the Hornets won that trade. OK, now back to your question. Tre Mann, Vasa Micic and Davis Bertans each added a little something in their own way. Aleksej Pokusevski showed a flash or two but probably not enough to be a part of things moving forward.

Occupying four roster spots is a lot and the Hornets weren’t a playoff team, of course, meaning they can’t run it back with that same squad. It will come down to contacts and Pokusevski’s deal isn’t guaranteed, making him a possible roster casualty. Bertans could be possibly used as a trade chip — if he opts into the final year of his deal — because of his large $16 million salary that would come off a team’s books next summer.

So, it’s unlikely you’ll see all four in a Hornets’ uniform again.

Reasons for optimism?

Wes Allred asks on X: Will we ever be good again?

That’s a pretty open ended one, but judging by the relentless nature of co-owners Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin, it will eventually happen. Now exactly when depends on a lot of factors. Most notably the health of their top players and how the roster looks going into the 2024-25 season.

Some of the elements are in place to make it happen. However, the Hornets have their work cut out for them to be able to turn the franchise into a yearly contender for a playoff spot.

Greensboro Swarm staff

Arthur Lee Mitchell asks on X: Will the Greensboro Swarm have a new coaching staff?

With all the changes the Hornets have been making around the entire organization, it would be a shock if they brought the same coaching staff back. And from all indications, it’ll be a different voice at the end of the bench for the Swarm next season after Jordan Surenkamp held the role the past two years. We should have a clearer picture of what that will look like within the next couple of weeks.