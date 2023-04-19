Hornets mailbag: Answering questions about Miles Bridges, LaMelo Ball and James Bouknight

With the NBA playoffs in session, the Charlotte Hornets are in the same position they’ve been in each of the past seven years: relegated to being mere spectators from afar.

Yes, the offseason has arrived for the Hornets. But just because their actual games have concluded doesn’t mean the questions have. In this latest mailbag, we answer queries about Miles Bridges, LaMelo Ball’s rehab, James Bouknight’s future and more.

What will Miles’ contract look like (if we do re-sign him) and what does it mean for PJ Washington and his contract? — @PHPistooshort via Twitter

To know what Miles Bridges’ contract will look like once he does eventually sign with the Hornets — which, barring any unforeseen snags, should happen as we’ve been reporting for months -—you have to be Nostradamus. Or to put it in North Carolina spring meteorological terms: That’s like asking the National Weather Service in January if you are going to be using your air conditioner or furnace on April 2.

It’s impossible to know exactly how many years and the dollar figures that Bridges’ representatives would like or think he’s worth. This is a very unique circumstance, and there is no manual manual or guideline as to how both sides will hash out an agreement.

As for how Miles’ contract will affect PJ Washington’s, it doesn’t. There are two different situations. Washington has expressed his desire to remain with the Hornets and unless some team out there blows him away in free agency with a huge offer sheet the Hornets don’t want to match, then the expectation is that he will be back.

What is the timing for when the Hornets are able to sign Miles? Is this a dead period right now in free agency or could it happen any day technically? — @chrislittmann via Twitter

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak pointed out last week when he spoke at his end-of-season availability that a signing of Bridges likely isn’t happening until after July 1. So, don’t expect anything before then.

Have you seen LaMelo lately? Is he still wearing a boot? When do you hear he’s returning to training? — @BrotherEDEN via Twitter

We saw LaMelo during the exit interviews last week. And, yes, he was still wearing a walking boot, although it’s not as large as the one he initially sported following his March 1 surgery. Kupchak said last week that the bone in Ball’s ankle had almost healed and he’s progressing. Sounds like everything remains on track for him to be good to go in training camp.

Hornets guard LaMelo Ball leaves the interview room wearing a walking boot on his right ankle, an injury that took him out of play for the remainder of the season.

But I’ll also add that I wouldn’t expect a blow-by-blow detail of his summer. The next update likely is to come during the draft and free agency periods when Kupchak may be asked about it as he gives the particulars about other things going on with the organization.

Charlotte has its appeal with LaMelo being the kind of talent he is. Is the appeal to play in Charlotte growing or will the next season be the deciding factor for that? — @VinceSage via Twitter

The appeal to play in Charlotte appears to be growing to me. Especially based on hearing some of the players react the way that they did during the exit interviews, strongly suggested that despite the Hornets having a tough go the past couple of seasons, the team’s key free agents are our bullish on being here.

Gordon Hayward also expressed to me during the season just how much he and his family love living in Charlotte and indicated that when his playing career is finished, he still plans to call the area home.

If the Hornets can ever get it together and compile successive playoff seasons, it will help increase the interest among prospective free agents. Charlotte as a whole is a sleeping giant with its great location, solid weather and economic outlook. And, oh yeah, the Hornets also have LaMelo.

His talent and his play making ability are definitely a drawing card.

What do the Hornets plan to do with James Bouknight? Is there a future with the franchise? — @TheDoneDeBi via Twitter

That is one of the many things to keep an eye on this offseason. As the Hornets’ roster is currently structured, there is no definitive spot for Bouknight in the rotation. Something would have to change in that regard among the reserves and that answer won’t come for sure until activity begins in about two months just prior to the June 22 draft.

Could he be moved in a trade? Sure, but that’s no slam dunk either because there’s a slight problem. Although Bouknight is talented, he doesn’t have any great trade value since he didn’t play all that well in his second season on top of all the things he dealt with off the court leading into what was supposed to be an important year for him.

Therein lies the dilemma the Hornets are facing with their top 2021 draft pick.