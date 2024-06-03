Hornets mailbag: What will affect Miles Bridges’ returning? LaMelo Ball’s trade value?

The NBA Draft looms. So does free agency.

Within these next few weeks, things are going to ramp up for the Charlotte Hornets. And the questions surrounding what the franchise will do this summer to reverse all the losing are heating up.

In this latest mailbag, we answer reader queries whether PJ Washington’s success with Dallas will spur Miles Bridges to leave Charlotte, LaMelo Ball’s trade value, the effect of draft picks reportedly insisting on not working out for the Hornets and more.

NBA Draft

Michael Johnson asks on X, formerly known as Twitter: Since there’s reports of a couple draft picks insisting on not working out for the Hornets, what’s the odds they draft one of those players regardless if they fall to us at 6?

Think about it for a second. This is, according to many experts, one of the weakest drafts in more than a decade. There’s no true standout player among the top handful. With that in mind, you take the best player available when No. 6 rolls around you’re the Hornets. Don’t let any of these players try to strong arm you so they can get into a situation they think is more suitable for them.

This is a business and the Hornets can’t allow any rookie, agent or anyone else to make demands. It sets a bad precedent and word would quickly spread throughout the league, making it even more difficult to land a premium free agent or experienced veterans. No one will want to be affiliated with a franchise that can be intimidated.

So, the Hornets should select whomever they want, regardless if that player is attempting to be ushered to another locale.

LaMelo Ball’s trade value

@southbounddown3 asks on X: Realistically what’s LaMelo’s trade value? And how interested is the new regime, from owners down to coach, in moving him?

We’ll take the second part of your question first. The Hornets’ new regime isn’t all that interested in sending LaMelo out of town at this particular juncture. For two reasons. First off, they need to see how he operates during a full season. He’s yet to log a complete campaign in his four years and it’s hard to get rid of someone deemed the face of the franchise — who begins a max contract in the fall — without digging further into determining whether he is indeed the one moving forward. And that leads into the first part of your question.

Ball’s trade value is severely diminished due to his array of ankle injuries and there’s no way the Hornets could get equal value for him in return because rival GMs wouldn’t be willing to offer multiple first round picks or NBA ready talent for Ball until he shows he won’t get banged up at the same rate. So, there’s little chance he’d dealt within the next year.

Miles Bridges’ future

Mark Barger asks on X: To what extent do you think the 1-2 punch of losing a coach he apparently enjoyed playing for in Steve Clifford, and seeing former teammate PJ Washington flourish in a new environment might factor into Miles Bridges’ desire to re-sign with the Hornets (even with his previously stated desire to stay)?

Honestly, zero. Those things have no impact on Bridges’ decision regarding his future. It will come down to one who offers the most money and that’s it. Bridges is represented by Rich Paul, one of the most powerful super agents in the NBA. Paul has a clientele that includes LeBron James, and he doesn’t advise any of them to take a penny less than the best contract market value will provide. Bridges in that same mold, and getting him paid is part of the reason Paul advised Bridges to sign the one-year tender sheet last summer instead of a long-term offer. Which in hindsight, looks like a genius move, considering Bridges’ impressive 2023-24 season.

Make no mistake, the Hornets aren’t getting a hometown discount to retain Bridges’ services, especially with Detroit expected to be in the mix by services as well. So yeah, Bridges has repeatedly said several times he wants to come back and remain with the Hornets . The question is, will they show him the money and reciprocate that same love?

Hornets’ futility

Wes Allred asks on X: Will we EVER be good again?

You might as well ask to predict who wins the NBA Finals and in how many games? Or inquire about the chances for rain over the next few days. Those answers are probably more accurate than predicting when things will turn around — and stay there — for the Hornets. One thing’s certain: Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin are going to do whatever they possibly can to lift the organization up somehow.

They didn’t buy in to keep the status quo in place and let the Hornets keep wallowing in mediocrity. They’re determined to change the laughing stock perception that’s wafted over the franchise for years. Now how long that takes is anyone’s guess. But if it doesn’t happen, it won’t be for lack of trying. And for reference on that last point, just think back to the trade deadline, when ownership was a catalyst in pushing to move PJ Washington to Dallas in the deal that brought back Grant Williams and Seth Curry.

That transaction doesn’t happen without that extra push from ownership and the Hornets are going to have to balance being aggressive with being smart as they attempt to devise a plan to make them postseason-worthy more than once a decade.