Hornets take on the Magic on 4-game skid

Orlando Magic (45-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (18-58, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to end its four-game slide when the Hornets take on Orlando.

The Hornets are 4-10 against the rest of their division. Charlotte is ninth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing only 116.6 points while holding opponents to 49.4% shooting.

The Magic are 9-6 against the rest of their division. Orlando averages 110.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Hornets score 106.1 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 108.2 the Magic allow. The Magic average 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Hornets give up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Magic won 112-92 in the last matchup on March 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is shooting 43.3% and averaging 23.9 points for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 17.2 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 99.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points per game.

Magic: 7-3, averaging 109.3 points, 41.0 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.6 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Amari Bailey: out (illness), LaMelo Ball: out for season (ankle), Nick Richards: out (foot), Seth Curry: out (ankle), Miles Bridges: out (wrist), Mark Williams: out (back), Cody Martin: out (ankle), Vasilije Micic: out (shoulder).

Magic: Caleb Houstan: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.