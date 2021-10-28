Hornets looking to find the right opportunity for James Bouknight

James Bouknight emerged as one of the top rookies during the preseason with the Charlotte Hornets but the 11th overall pick has yet to see consistent minutes during the regular season.

Bouknight earned praise from the Hornets for his ability as Terry Rozier believes he can develop into a special player. He responded by averaging 15.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, one assist and one steal in four preseason games, finishing third in scoring among all rookies.

However, Bouknight has logged just two appearances in five games to this point, totaling two minutes. The team is rather loaded in the backcourt and hasn’t been able to find playing time for him, something head coach James Borrego said they would like to do.

We’d like to get him some minutes. The roster is what it is. It’s tough with our roster and the way it’s set. His opportunity will come and it’s his job to stay ready and develop and grow, and that’s my job to help him. He is a very confident kid. He is a scorer. He can score at all three levels. He can get to the rim at will.

Bouknight has made a name for himself as a strong offensive player. He was an elite scorer in college at UConn and the Hornets strongly believe he can fit into their game plan. They like his potential on both sides of the ball, and even believe he can be an effective defender.

Borrego said the team will need to find the right situation for him to play.

He is going to fit our system, there is no question this kid fits who we are. It’s just about finding the right opportunity for him. He is a very confident kid, a lot of pride about his game on both sides of the ball. He is a strong, physical kid. I believe he has two-way potential in him, not just offensively but defensively, I think he can be a problem, someone we trust on that end of the floor.

The Hornets know exactly what Bouknight can provide on a nightly basis so it seems like only a matter of time before they cut him loose. In the meantime, Bouknight will undoubtedly stay ready for when his number is eventually called.

