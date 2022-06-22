Hornets look for new prospects in 2022 NBA Draft

The next generation of players will be welcomed into the NBA when the Orlando Magic begin the 2022 NBA draft Thursday night at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

In Buzz City, the Charlotte Hornets are looking for a fresh start with two first-round picks in this year’s draft.

That means the Hornets must try to get its roster to the next level -- into the playoffs.

The Hornets have the 13th and 15th picks in the first round.

The Hornets are one of two teams in the NBA that do not have a head coach, but that can change any day now.

Kenny Atkinson, an assistant with the Golden State Warriors, was announced as the team’s new head coach until he accepted the job during the Warriors’ championship run in the NBA Finals.

ESPN broke the news over the weekend that he was staying with Golden State. Hornets fans were expecting an introductory press conference this week, but instead, the team was left scrambling to find a replacement ahead of Thursday night’s draft.

