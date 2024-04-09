Hornets look to interview Lindsey Harding for head coach: ESPN

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Charlotte Hornets have added Lindsey Harding to their list of head coaching candidates.

According to ESPN reports, the team has permission to interview Harding, a former Duke women’s basketball player who is now the head coach of the G-League Stockton Kings.

Harding was the G League’s Coach of the Year after taking the Kings to the Western Conference Finals in her first season leading the team. She was an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings from 2019 to 2023.

The Hornets are looking to replace Steve Clifford, who is stepping down at the end of the season after his second stint in Charlotte. He will serve in an advisory role next season.

Harding followed in the shoes of Becky Hammon, who become the first female assistant coach in the NBA after being hired by the Spurs in 2014. Hammon is now a head coach in the WNBA.

ESPN reported that other candidates are Denver’s David Adelman, Boston’s Charles Lee, Sacramento’s Jordi Fernandez and Phoenix’s Kevin Young.

