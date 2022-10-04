Hornets let Miles Bridges qualifying offer expire

The Rally: “The Hornets and Miles Bridges have allowed his $7.9 million qualifying offer to expire, sources tell me.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Miles Bridges, who remains a restricted free agent.

Source: Twitter

More on this storyline

Joe Vardon: Miles Bridges, a restricted free agent for the Hornets who remains in limbo with the team due to domestic violence and child abuse charges in LA, had his case continued until October 7, a league source said. -via Twitter @joevardon / September 30, 2022

Miles Bridges’ preliminary hearing on felony domestic abuse charges in California has again been rescheduled. A spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told The Charlotte Observer on Friday that Bridges’ court date has been moved to Sept. 29. That’s the third rescheduling, and it threatens to cost Bridges part of the NBA preseason. -via Charlotte Observer / September 16, 2022

Bridges, the leading scorer for the Charlotte Hornets last year, was initially to appear at his preliminary hearing on Aug. 19 then Sept. 7. But it was carried over to Friday. Now it’s been delayed again. -via Charlotte Observer / September 16, 2022

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype