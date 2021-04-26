Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, Malik Monk could return this week. Here’s what must happen first

Rick Bonnell
·3 min read
Injured Charlotte Hornets LaMelo Ball and Malik Monk haven’t yet scrimmaged with contact.

However, that’s coming over the next few days, and it sounds like one or both could be cleared to play by the weekend.

“The next step is really getting some live play,” coach James Borrego said Monday. “Hopefully, the sooner the better for both of them. They’re kind of in the same range (of recovery) right now. Different injuries, obviously, but we’re hoping to get some live play for both of them.”

The Hornets have games Tuesday at home against the Milwaukee Bucks and Wednesday at the Boston Celtics. Then, they have Thursday and Friday off before playing again.

That two-day window could be key to whether Ball (wrist fracture) and Monk (sprained ankle) are cleared to play this weekend against the Detroit Pistons and/or Miami Heat.

“What will be important is the transition from Wednesday’s game and Saturday’s game,” Borrego said. “We have a couple of days there to kind of figure out where we’re at.”

The Hornets seldom practice this late in the season, and when they do practice, there is very little live scrimmaging. However, the non-rotation players are available to go 2-on-2 or 3-on-3 to test if Ball and Monk are ready to be cleared for games.

Ball last played March 20, when he broke his wrist in a road game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Monk sprained his right ankle April 1 against the Brooklyn Nets. Small forward Gordon Hayward sprained his right foot April 2 against the Indiana Pacers, and is furthest from playing again.

There will be a transition period for both Ball and Monk to get back in rhythm and game shape after they are cleared to play. There are only 12 games left in the regular season, with those games deciding if the Hornets qualify for at least the play-in tournament for the last two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

With Ball, Monk and Hayward out, others have taken on bigger roles. Point guard Devonte Graham returned to the starting lineup. Cody Martin joined the starters at small forward. Borrego has gone small in the interior positions, starting 6-7 P.J. Washington at center, alongside 6-7 Miles Bridges at power forward.

Ball and Monk returning will inevitably cause shifts in the rotation.

“When those guys come back, it’s going to add a little bit of complexity to the rotation, no question,” Borrego said. “I can’t play all these guys, so something is going to have to give there. What gives, I’m not sure yet.”

Lean to experience in playoff run

Borrego reinforced Monday that he’ll lean to experience over development the rest of this playoff run. That foremost means rookie center Vernon Carey isn’t likely to play much, if at all, over the last dozen games.

“I’m gonna stick with this rotation right now,” Borrego said.

“We’ll keep working with Vern, developing him as much as we can. Obviously, if we need him, we’ll use him. But my guess is we’ll go with (Cody) Zeller now ahead of Vern if we need that next big.”

