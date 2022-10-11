Hornets’ LaMelo Ball has Grade 2 ankle sprain, out for start of season

Washington Wizards v Charlotte Hornets
LaMelo Ball will be watching the start of the Charlotte Hornets’ season from the bench after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain, suffered Monday night in a preseason game against the Wizards.

While the recovery timeline varies, Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes put the average just shy of three weeks, which would have Ball out around five games.

The injury happened in the third quarter Monday night when Ball drove the lane and stepped on the foot of Anthony Gill. Ball was clearly in pain and went directly to the locker room, not to return.

 

The Hornets are already without their second-best player, Miles Bridges, due to serious legal troubles (which likely will keep him away from the team all season). Young star big man P.J. Washington has missed some time this preseason with ankle issues as well, but is expected to be ready when the games matter.

The Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis also suffered a sprained ankle in the same game and did not return to action. After the game coach Wes Unseld said he didn’t think the sprain was too serious or that Porzingis would miss much time.

