Hornets’ LaMelo Ball has Grade 2 ankle sprain, out for start of season

LaMelo Ball will be watching the start of the Charlotte Hornets’ season from the bench after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain, suffered Monday night in a preseason game against the Wizards.

INJURY UPDATE: The results of @hornets guard LaMelo Ball’s MRI confirmed the initial diagnosis of a L ankle sprain. His return to full basketball activities will be determined by his response to rehab and treatment and further updates on his status will be provided as appropriate https://t.co/c70iE0k8X7 — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) October 11, 2022

While the recovery timeline varies, Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes put the average just shy of three weeks, which would have Ball out around five games.

Re: LaMelo Ball: A grade 2 sprain is also known as a partial tear. Other players to sustain G2 ankle sprains includes Mike Conley, Ja Morant, and Trae Young. The average time lost is ~7 games (~19 days) with the time lost virtually the same when just guards are examined. — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) October 11, 2022

The injury happened in the third quarter Monday night when Ball drove the lane and stepped on the foot of Anthony Gill. Ball was clearly in pain and went directly to the locker room, not to return.

LaMelo Ball suffered a left ankle sprain and will not return to tonight's preseason game. pic.twitter.com/BwHRHWWNqC — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) October 11, 2022

The Hornets are already without their second-best player, Miles Bridges, due to serious legal troubles (which likely will keep him away from the team all season). Young star big man P.J. Washington has missed some time this preseason with ankle issues as well, but is expected to be ready when the games matter.

The Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis also suffered a sprained ankle in the same game and did not return to action. After the game coach Wes Unseld said he didn’t think the sprain was too serious or that Porzingis would miss much time.

