Hornets’ LaMelo Ball cleared to resume individual basketball activity

On Monday, the Charlotte Hornets announced that rookie LaMelo Ball has been cleared to return to individual basketball activity after a CT scan confirmed his fractured right wrist has fully healed.

Ball underwent surgery on March 23 and has missed the last 15 games for the Hornets. He was initially expected to miss the rest of the season but the organization later announced that Ball would be re-evaluated in four weeks following the surgery.

The Hornets said the cast on Ball’s wrist was removed and, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, there is optimism within the organization that he could be ready to return to the lineup in 7-10 days.

There’s optimism that LaMelo Ball could be ready to return to the lineup in 7-10 days, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/i3and2SLWf — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 20, 2021

Prior to the injury, Ball had been named the starting point guard and was likely going to remain a starter for the duration of the season. Without Ball, the Hornets have posted an 8-7 record as the team currently sits in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Ball, through 41 games played, is averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals with the Hornets. Despite not playing since March 20, Ball still ranks second in total scoring and assists among all rookie players.

