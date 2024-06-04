Hornets’ LaMelo Ball buys uptown condo from Cam Newton’s company

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two of Charlotte’s biggest sports stars recently exchanged an uptown property.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball purchased an uptown condo May 14 through his MB1 Enterprise LLC, Mecklenburg County real estate records show. The Trust Condominium unit at 139 S. Tryon St. sold for $2.47 million.

The previous owner was Agape Property Management Group LLC, a Georgia-based company owned by former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. The unit was previously acquired for $2.1 million in 2015.

The 22-year-old Ball now owns two units in the condo tower. He purchased the unit below his new one last August for $2.2 million.

Last July, the Ball signed a $260 million contract extension with the Hornets. The 2022 NBA Al-Star only played a combined 58 games the last two years while dealing with ankle injuries.

Newton spent all but one of his 11-year career with the Panthers, leading the team to the Super Bowl in February 2016, the same season he won the NFL MVP.

