Hornets’ Kai Jones impressing in preseason with energy, effort

Charlotte Hornets rookie Kai Jones through two preseason games has played sparingly, but the 19th overall pick is making the most of those minutes on the court.

The Hornets have opted to bring Jones along slowly as he has logged just 21 minutes in two games. He has totaled nine points, seven rebounds and one steal to this point, but the team has enjoyed a nice boost of energy when he comes in off the bench.

Jones made a name for himself with the Hornets in the Las Vegas Summer League by making hustle plays and impacting games on defense. During his last game on Thursday, Jones made an impression on head coach James Borrego by doing just that.

Said Borrego:

I thought he affected the game when he came in. On the board, rolling to the rim. The game needs to slow down for him, but that’s going to just come over time. What I was impressed by was just his overall effort, his ability to go make plays with his athleticism and motor.

Jones posted 9.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in five games with the Hornets in Las Vegas. His best game came on Aug. 16 with 16 points and nine rebounds while his 16 rebounds hauled in on Aug. 14 were the fourth-most in a game this year.

Jones was highly touted entering the draft for his ability on defense. However, with a shot that is improving, he could emerge as a strong 3-and-D prospect, something the Hornets could definitely use in the frontcourt.

Story continues

It is clear that Jones will need time to reach that level but he could emerge as one of the most productive players from the draft, and the Hornets are certainly happy he fell to them.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

