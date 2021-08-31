Hornets’ James Bouknight signs shoe endorsement deal with Nike

Charlotte Hornets rookie James Bouknight has signed a multiyear shoe and apparel endorsement contract with Nike, the 11th overall pick confirmed to Nick DePaula of the Boardroom.

Bouknight is the sixth prospect this year to sign with Nike, joining Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, Jonathan Kuminga, Chris Duarte and Moses Moody. They join a star-studded roster of athletes, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Paul George among others.

The 20-year-old recently finished off a strong stint in the Las Vegas Summer League with the Hornets. He averaged 16.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds in four appearances. Bouknight produced his best game after recording 23 points and eight assists on Aug. 12.

The crop of Nike rookie players this year are expected to help Nike usher in their new “Greater Than” series, wearing player-exclusive models like the GT Cut, GT Run and GT Jump on the court.

It is estimated 68% of NBA players wear Nike on the court.

