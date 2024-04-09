Hornets to interview former Duke women’s player Lindsey Harding for head coaching job

One week ago, Stockton Kings coach Lindsey Harding became the first woman to win the G League Coach of the Year award. Now, she has a chance to become the first female to get hired as the head coach of an NBA team.

The Charlotte Hornets have been granted permission to interview Harding for their head coaching position, sources told ESPN on Monday. Harding, 39, guided Stockton to the No. 1 overall seed and an appearance in the Western Conference finals in her first season as head coach.

The Hornets are looking at candidates to replace veteran coach Steve Clifford, who is stepping down at the end of the season to transition into a front office role.

In addition to Harding, Charlotte has reportedly received permission to interview Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez, Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee, Denver Nuggets assistant David Adelman and Phoenix Suns assistant Kevin Young.

Former San Antonio Spurs assistant and current WNBA coach Becky Hammon has interviewed for head coaching jobs with multiple NBA teams, but not woman has ever been named head coach of an NBA team. Harding, who has a stellar reputation among players and coaches, would be the first if she gets the job in Charlotte.

Who is Lindsey Harding?

Harding was the Naismith College Player of the Year at Duke in 2007. She was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft and spent nine years in the league. She also played internationally in Turkey, Lithuania, Russia and the 2016 Summer Olympics for Belarus.

As the G League’s coach of the year, Harding was presented with the Dennis Johnson Trophy, named for the late Dennis Johnson, a Hall of Famer who was a star guard in the NBA and a G League head coach. Harding was chosen in a vote among NBA G League head coaches and general managers. Indiana Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins and Sioux Falls Skyforce coach Kasib Powell finished second and third, respectively, in voting for the award.

Duke’s Lindsey Harding goes up for two of her first half points against UNC’s Alex Miller (at left) and Camille Little (20) Feb.25, 2007 in their season finale at Cameron Indoor Stadium on the Duke Campus at Durham. Chuck Liddy/Nwes & Observer file photo

Harding just completed her first season as head coach of the Stockton Kings, the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings. She was named head coach in June when Bobby Jackson left the organization to become an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harding led Stockton to a 24-10 record in the Western Conference during the regular season. The Kings secured the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs. Stockton defeated the Santa Cruz on Thursday before losing to Oklahoma City in the conferee finals.

Harding spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach/player development coach in Sacramento. She previously worked as a player development coach and pro personnel scout with the 76ers. Harding also has international coaching experience. She was named head coach of the South Sudan women’s national team in 2021, and currently leads the Mexican women’s national team.