Hornets host ‘Shark Tank’-style competition for minority business owners

The Charlotte Hornets are hosting its third annual Innovation Summit, a “Shark Tank”-style competition geared toward boosting representation and resources for minority business owners.

UNC Charlotte graduate Liz Escobar won last year’s summit after creating the platform “Hay Trabajo” in 2019. The site provides translation services for local employers looking to post jobs in English and Spanish.

The translation of hay trabajo means “There’s work.”

Escobar shared a story detailing how her father once taught her to find work in the United States by knocking on the back doors of Charlotte-area hotels. Together, they would petition various employers for an opportunity, often times in Spanish.

“Sadly, that’s the reality for many Hispanics because the majority are immigrants and come here, English is their second language if they know English,” she explained.

“It has been amazing to be part of all the positive change happening in the Charlotte community,” she said.

The application process for the third annual Innovation Summit closes Wednesday, Feb. 8. You can apply here.

