Hornets hire Celtics top assistant Charles Lee as next head coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Hornets have announced Boston Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee as the team’s next head coach.

“We are excited to welcome Charles Lee as the head coach of Charlotte Hornets,” said VP of Operations Jeff Peterson.

Hornets head coach Steve Clifford stepping down at the end of the season

Lee has spent 10 years as an assistant in the NBA and has been with Boston since 2018. The Celtics are a favorite to make a run at an NBA title this season and Lee is expected to join the Hornets following the conclusion of the Celtics’ playoff run.

“His high character and his ability to connect with players while also instilling a culture of accountability will serve us well as we construct a competitive team built for long-term success. Charles possesses a championship pedigree with a wide range of basketball knowledge and NBA experience, has a tremendous work ethic, and is a great communicator.”

Prior to Boston, Lee spent time in Milwaukee and Atlanta.

“The opportunity to be the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets is a dream come true,” Lee said. “I want to thank Rick Schnall, Gabe Plotkin and Jeff Peterson for the trust they are placing in me to lead this team. The Hornets have a talented young core of players and I’m excited about our future and what we can build here. There are few places as passionate about basketball as the Carolinas, and I look forward to coming to Charlotte and getting to work.”

Lee is a native of Washington DC, played college ball at Bucknell, and spent some time playing professionally overseas.

Steve Clifford, the previous head coach, was allowed to coach out the rest of the season but with several games left in yet another challenging year, both he and the Hornets mutually agreed to part ways.

