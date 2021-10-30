Hornets had lowball offer for Miles Bridges

The Charlotte Hornets offered Miles Bridges a four-year, $60 million contract extension, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on his podcast The Hoop Collective (via RealGM). “When he was in negotiations for his extensions a couple of weeks ago, I’m told the Hornets’ baseline offer was four years, $60 million,” Windhorst said. “Which is $15 million per year. If you look at what Mikal Bridges, which we’ve compared him to during his career, got … which some people in the league feel is an overpay.”

Source: Erin Walsh @ Bleacher Report

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Miles Bridges @MilesBridges

Tough loss! We’ll bounce back!! Nothing we can’t fix – 10:46 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Final: Heat 114, #Hornets 99

Gordon Hayward 23 points, 6 rebs, 4 assists

Miles Bridges 22 points, 8 rebs

Kelly Oubre 17 pts

Up next: vs. Portland on Sunday – 10:04 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

Well, at least we have this from tonight. Miles Bridges! pic.twitter.com/TKYPR6HlVs – 9:26 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Hornets’ reported baseline contract-extension offer to Miles Bridges: Four years, $60M nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/29/hor… – 4:40 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

BING, BONG: Friday = 10 Things I Like + Don’t Like, starring Ja Morant, Miles Bridges, the new-look Knicks, fun bench taunts, blah Nets, much more: espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 9:24 AM

Miles Bridges @MilesBridges

Free Kellz 🤞🏽 – 1:13 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Best players of the season so far per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating:

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo

2. Stephen Curry

3. Kevin Durant

4. MILES BRIDGES

5. Trae Young – 1:57 AM

Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier

New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney, determining what’s real and what’s not one week into the season. Bing Bong Knicks, Miles Bridges, more:

open.spotify.com/episode/6vglpq… – 10:13 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Miles Bridges last 4 games:

31 PTS | 6 REB | 5 3PT | 52 FG%

25 PTS | 10 REB | 2 3PT | 50 FG%

32 PTS | 9 REB | 3 3PT | 56 FG%

30 PTS | 7 REB | 4 3PT | 54 FG%

Leap taken. pic.twitter.com/aULnRNqjXB – 9:28 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Magic now 1-4.

No answer for Miles Bridges, who had 31 in the Hornets 120-111 win in Orlando.

Magic reserves went -8, -22, -18 and -15 as the Hornets bench went +27, +16, +24 and +14.

Depth a recurring issue as the Magic remain w/o 3 starters (Fultz, Isaac, Okeke). – 9:28 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Miles Bridges scores 31 including 5 threes, Ish Smith closes over LaMelo, and people appreciate Mason Plumlee again. What are these Hornets? – 9:25 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Miles Bridges tonight:

✅ 31 PTS

✅ 6 REB

✅ 5-10 3P

Bridges has scored 131 points this season. The only player in @Charlotte Hornets history with more points through the first five games of a season is Kemba Walker (155, 2018-19). – 9:24 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Final: #Hornets 120, Magic 111

Miles Bridges 31 points, 6 rebounds

Gordon Hayward 24 points

Up next: at Miami on Friday – 9:23 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Miles Bridges tops 30 points again (he has 31) and has hit a season-high 5 three-pointers. #Hornets lead Orlando 118-109 with 36 seconds left. – 9:18 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Hornets going to take this one, up by 9 with 36 seconds left. Miles Bridges has 31 points, Gordon Hayward 24. – 9:17 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Tired: Lonzo Ball will make the All-Star team.

Wired: Miles Bridges will make the All-Star team. – 8:59 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

The rare play where LaMelo will miss someone in transition. Miles Bridges wasn’t too happy with him either. Ball has struggled scoring tonight, think he was focused on getting himself on track. pic.twitter.com/bjIHBbtODf – 8:56 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

End of 3Q: Magic 93, Hornets 91

Miles Bridges is up to 28 points. Cole Anthony has 18. – 8:49 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

#Hornets would be lost at sea without Miles Bridges tonight. He’s taking another huge developmental step in front of our eyes. – 8:40 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Miles Bridges has 20 points, which marks the fourth straight game he’s had at least that many. It’s the longest streak of his career. – 8:29 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Halftime: Hornets 64, Magic 61

Miles Bridges has a game-high 17 points, while Terrence Ross leads the Magic with 13. – 8:05 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

No Nick Richards, Miles Bridges in as the back up center and that’s while Bamba is in the game – 8:00 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

That dunk by @Jaylen Brown over Miles Bridges… will that ever get old? – 7:52 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Same starters for the #Hornets tonight in Orlando:

LaMelo Ball

Kelly Oubre

Gordon Hayward

Miles Bridges

Mason Plumlee – 6:45 PM

More on this storyline

Marc Stein: League source confirms that Charlotte’s extension offer to Miles Bridges topped out at four years, $60 million before the Oct. 18 deadline, as @WindhorstESPN reported. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / October 30, 2021

Chris Haynes: Charlotte Hornets and swingman Miles Bridges will not reach agreement on a rookie-scale extension before the deadline and he’ll become a restricted free-agent at the end of the 2021-22 season, league sources tell @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / October 18, 2021