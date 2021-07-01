Hornets guard LaMelo Ball not included on Team USA Select Team roster

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Thursday the roster for Team USA’s Select Team with one noteworthy omission. While rookies Anthony Edwards of Minnesota, Saddiq Bey of Detroit and Tyrese Haliburton of Sacramento were included on the roster, LaMelo Ball was not one of the players included.

Current Hornets Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington both were included on the roster. Joining them, along with the noted rookies above, will be Cleveland’s Darius Garland, Miami’s Tyler Herro, San Antonio’s Keldon Johnson, New York’s Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin, Minnesota’s Naz Reid, Houston’s Cam Reynolds, Detroits’ Isaiah Stewart, Chicago’s Patrick Williams, Philadelphia’s Dakota Mathias and John Jenkins and Josh Magette.

While it was not reported anywhere, the likelihood given the other names included on the roster is that Ball opted against taking part in the team. There could be many reasons as to why he didn’t take part on the roster, though all of them would be purely speculatory.

The wrist injury that sidelined him for five weeks of the season and hampered him for the remaining games he returned for could be a factor. Ball has been back in Charlotte since the season ended, splitting time between the two coasts in North Carolina and his hometown Chino Hills in California, and likely would have been in contact with the franchise about a potential decision.

For Bridges and Washington, arguably the two best players on the roster, the opportunity will allow them the chance to practice with and against the USA roster ahead of the Olympics. It will also put them on the radar for the USA program in the future for other international competitions.

