Hornets ‘got punked’ in 30-point preseason loss to the Grizzlies

Following easing past the Thunder in their preseason opener, the Charlotte Hornets found themselves on the opposite end of last night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, as the Hornets fell 128-98.

Though the Hornets were without Gordon Hayward, Mason Plumlee, and Kelly Oubre Jr., that’s no excuse for the lackadaisical effort and turnovers committed against the Grizzlies.

Terry Rozier led the way in the loss with 21 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Rookie James Bouknight followed up his 20 point debut on Monday with 17 points last night.

After the loss, Rozier told the media that the Hornets ‘got punked’ by the Grizzlies. “It is. To be honest, we were kind of feeling ourselves,” Rozier said when asked if this was a good wake up call for the team.

Charlotte will look to bounce back on Monday against the Miami Heat.