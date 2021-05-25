Hornets get good news for their NBA Draft lottery odds after winning a tiebreaker

The Charlotte Hornets are back on a winning streak, at least in regard to their draft-lottery odds.

The NBA broke ties in record Tuesday, in regard to setting the order in the July 29 draft. In a blind draw, the Hornets won one over the San Antonio Spurs, after both teams finished the regular season at 33-39.

That means the Hornets will have an 8.5% chance of rising into a top-4 pick and a 1.8% chance of the No. 1 pick when the draft lottery is held June 22.

By far, the most likely lottery for the Hornets will be picking 11th with nearly a 78% likelihood. The draft is July 29.

The Hornets jumped to the third pick in the 2020 lottery, which resulted in drafting LaMelo Ball, the front-runner for Rookie of the Year and likely the player general manager Mitch Kupchak will build around the next several seasons.