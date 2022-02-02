Hornets gameday live: Gordon Hayward didn’t make trip to Boston to face Celtics

Finishing at the basket hasn’t been a string suit for the Charlotte Hornets this season.

Deciphering which is the proper choice once they’ve entered the paint and actually connecting on a bucket inside the lane is a fine line they’ve tried to balance, often unsuccessfully. They will need to do much better in that category this week, beginning with Wednesday night’s game against Boston.

“It’s something we teach as much as any team in this league, I promise you that,” coach James Borrego said. “So we’ve just got to continue with that. The amount of times we get there, you’ve just got to make the right decision more times than not. And a lot of nights we do. Some of these teams, they make you think a bit. They are in, they are out. Their big is up, he’s back. He can play the ball 2-on-1 a little bit.

“Boston will be the same way. Cleveland will be the same way. Miami will be the same way. Toronto will be the same way. These next four teams will challenge our rim decisions, our paint decisions. So we’ve just got to be better.”

Same goes for everything else. The Hornets are coming off a rough defeat to the LA Clippers on Sunday, falling to a team that was without several of its top players.

“Obviously, it’s a tough loss,” Borrego said. “But If we can learn from it, I think that’s the challenge. It’s not a failure, as I said (Sunday) if we don’t learn from it, if we don’t grow from it. It’s a loss. It goes in the loss column. We move on. But it’s a failure if we don’t get better from it. And that’s really what we focused on.”

GORDON HAYWARD CLOSING IN ON RETURN

Nearly a week after landing in health and safety protocols prior to the Hornets’ game in Indiana, Gordon Hayward is finally cleared and is on track to return to the lineup soon. Hayward didn’t travel with the team to Boston and instead remained in Charlotte for conditioning work. There’s a possibility he could be available for at least one — if not both — of Charlotte’s upcoming back-to-back home games this weekend. Hayward hasn’t played since logging 29 minutes in the team’s Jan. 21 victory over Oklahoma City, having also sat out two games nursing right foot discomfort before landing in protocols.

What time and channel is the Hornets vs. Celtics game?

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: TD Garden

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Radio: WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Odds: Celtics -4.5

Over/under: 224

Hornets vs. Celtics injury report

Hornets: PROBABLE — Kelly Oubre (ankle). OUT — Gordon Hayward (health and safety protocols); Jalen McDaniels (ankle); Kai Jones (G League assignment); Vernon Carey Jr. (G League assignment).

Boston: OUT — Bol Bol (foot); P.J. Dozier (ACL).