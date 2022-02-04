Hornets gameday live: Eyeing Gordon Hayward’s potential return in a big game vs. Cleveland

With the caliber of opponents marching into the Spectrum Center over the next week, the Charlotte Hornets don’t have much time to correct what’s ailed them the past four games.

But they are going to have to figure it out quickly, beginning with their matchup against Cleveland on Friday night.

“Maintain consistency,” coach James Borrego said. “That’s the biggest thing right now. The habits, the standard of playing both sides of the ball. The effort is something that no matter who is playing we need. And the focus. That’s where are at right now.

“We had a chance to win a game on the road (Wednesday night). There’s things we could have done better in both the focus area and effort area. Those things have to continue to get better no matter who’s on the floor. When we are fully healthy I feel very confident in this group that we can beat anybody on any floor. So we’ll get there. We’ll get there. But until then there’s enough bodies here to get it done.”

LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges weren’t among the All-Star reserves announced Thursday night, and over the next four games they will have an up-close view of individuals who were. Miami’s Jimmy Butler, Toronto’s Fred VanVleet and Chicago’s Zach LaVine got tabbed as Eastern Conference reserves. Same goes for Cleveland’s Darius Garland, but he’s out Friday with a lower back injury.

Gordon Hayward trending toward playing

The Hornets conducted a light practice in advance of their matchup with the Cavaliers, and Borrego said Gordon Hayward was a part of it. It’s still too early to know for sure if Hayward will return after missing the past four games due to health and safety protocols. He’s expected to go through shootaround in the morning and that’s when the Hornets should have a better indicator of his availability and whether he can do what they need and expect.

“If we put him out there I’m confident,” Borrego said. “It’s just going to be about what type of a load he can handle. So the runs might be a little shorter as we figure out where he’s at. But it’ll be great to have him back in the rotation. If he plays five-minute stints, I’m fine with that. That’s great.”

What time and channel is the Hornets vs. Cavs game?

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Spectrum Center

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Radio: WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Odds: Hornets -4

Over/under: 216.5

Injury report

Hornets: QUESTIONABLE — Gordon Hayward (reconditioning); OUT — Jalen McDaniels (ankle); Kai Jones (G League assignment); Vernon Carey Jr. (G League assignment).

Cleveland: OUT — Darius Garland (back); Lauri Markkanen (ankle); Ricky Rubio (knee); Collin Sexton (knee).