Hornets gameday: James Bouknight’s status and his argument with Coach Borrego

As far as James Bouknight is concerned, the public spat with his head coach is behind him and there’s still no place he prefers to be.

Speaking for the first time about the episode that took place at the beginning of the fourth quarter in Saturday’s loss to Miami, the Charlotte Hornets rookie guard chalked the moment up to overflowing feelings on both sides.

“I would say that we were frustrated,” Bouknight said Tuesday. “We had a misunderstanding. We talked through it and everything is good.”

“I think everybody’s emotions were high,” he added. “Just two competitors trying to win. It happens.”

Dunno what was said but here’s video of the incident between James Bouknight and Hornets HC James Borrego. https://t.co/QiECLLLjPq pic.twitter.com/uyGiYz2JK9 — Doug Branson (@DougBransonLOH) February 6, 2022

Bouknight wouldn’t explain the specifics of what led to the incident with coach James Borrego and whether it was directly related to a lack of playing time. He logged just 14 seconds at the end of the third quarter following a blood stoppage and wasn’t sent out at the start of the fourth. That’s when he confronted Borrego.

“I don’t want to get in too deep (of) exactly what it was about,” Bouknight said. “But just know that we talked about it. We talked over the phone, we talked in person and everything is good. We are trying to move forward, trying to win games.”

It remains to be seen when he’ll be able to help them do that. Bouknight sat out Monday’s loss to Toronto with a right wrist sprain and he’s listed as doubtful for Wednesday’s nationally televised matchup with Chicago.

“I think I’ll be ready to play soon,” Bouknight said. “It’s nothing serious. It’s just a sprain. I think I’m a tough guy. I hope to get out on the court as soon as possible and be available soon.”

Bouknight insisted he’s happy and doesn’t want to be anywhere else.

“I love this team first of all,” he said. “First and foremost, I love the players here. I love our guys in the front office. Mitch (Kupchak, Hornets general manager), Buzz (Peterson, assistant GM), they’ve been super supportive. They’ve been by my side since I’ve been here. I love being in Charlotte.”

JALEN MCDANIELS UPDATE

Jalen McDaniels hasn’t played a game in nearly three weeks and it doesn’t look like he’s all that close to rejoining his teammates in meaningful action the next few days.

McDaniels is only doing light court work and his next step is live practice drills, which should happen sometime within the coming week. The Hornets will see how McDaniels’ left ankle responds and figure out the next step. They could use him with Gordon Hayward out indefinitely, but likely won’t rush him back either.

“We’ll need to get him to live — I don’t know if that’s before All-Star break or after,” Borrego said. “We’re just not there yet. I can’t say this week for sure he’s going to do anything live. I don’t have that information right now. So I’m going to go forward with the group just assuming Jalen’s out right now and we’ll move forward.”

What time and channel is the Hornets vs. Bulls game?





When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Spectrum Center

TV: Bally Sports Southeast/ESPN

Radio: WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Odds: Bulls (-1)

Over/under: 234.5

Injury report

Hornets: DOUBTFUL— James Bouknight (right wrist sprain). OUT — Gordon Hayward (left ankle); Jalen McDaniels (left ankle); Cody Martin (left ankle/Achilles soreness).

Chicago: OUT — Lonzo Ball (left knee); Alex Caruso (right wrist); Ayo Dosunmu (concussion); Derrick Jones Jr. (right finger); Patrick Williams (left wrist).