Hornets free agent tracker: Every move Charlotte makes as NBA window opens

NBA free agency opens at 6 p.m. Monday and the Charlotte Hornets are expected to see some roster turnover.

The Hornets gave point guard Devonte’ Graham a qualifying offer Sunday, making him a restricted free agent, but did not give one to Malik Monk. He’s now an unrestricted free agent and will not be rejoining the team.

Other notable Hornets free agents include center Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo. Zeller is the longest-tenured franchise player; the Charlotte Bobcats drafted him fourth overall out of Indiana in 2013.

Zeller, Biyombo and Monk accounted for $24.25 million in salary cap space. (Zeller’s salary last year was $15,415,730.) Charlotte is also on the hook for paying Clippers forward Nicolas Batum just over $9 million the next two seasons. In order to free up cap space last year and sign Gordon Hayward, the Hornets stretched the final year of Batum’s contract and $27 million salary over three seasons.

We’re tracking every move the Hornets are making throughout free agency and will update the list below.

Hornets free agents: Signed with Charlotte

This list will be updated as the Hornets make moves once free agency begins at 6 p.m.

Hornets free agents: Signed elsewhere

▪ Former Hornets center Cody Zeller has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Portland Trailblazers.

▪ Former Hornets point guard Devonte’ Graham will sign a four-year, $47 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a sign-and-trade, The Observer has confirmed. In return, Charlotte will get a 2022 first-round pick.

▪ Former Hornets guard Malik Monk has reportedly signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hornets trades

▪ Mason Plumlee. The Hornets traded the 56th pick in last week’s draft to the Pistons for the 37th pick and center Mason Plumlee. Plumlee is a former North Carolina Mr. Basketball prior to his outstanding career at Duke.

List of Hornets free agents

▪ Devonte’ Graham, PG (Restricted)

▪ Cody Zeller, C

▪ Bismack Biyombo, C

▪ Malik Monk, SG