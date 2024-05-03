Hornets finish historic season in OSSAA Class B State semifinals

May 3—Having already made history, the Hornets weren't going down without a fight.

Stuart battled against Ft. Cobb-Broxton Friday in the semifinal round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B State Tournament in Moore, where the Hornets fought but fell 4-1.

The Hornets stung first in the opening frame, with Nolan Stewart leading off with a line drive single to left. Cody Cook followed with a laser to left, sending Stewart around the bags — sliding into home and evading the tag to give Stuart the 1-0 lead.

The Mustangs answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring three to make it a 3-1 lead heading into the second.

Although Ft. Cobb-Broxton threatened to add to its lead, Stuart's defense held strong with great field work and pitching. The Mustangs broke through in the bottom of the fourth, adding in a run to extend the lead to four.

But that'd be it, as once again the Stuart defense formed a steel wall and kept the Mustangs away from crossing the plate.

In the top of the seventh, the Hornets fought to the finish. Trenton Wimberly and Bartlett Patterson hit back-to-back singles with two outs to make one final push, but the Mustangs held on to take the win.

Cook led the way at the plate with his RBI knock, and Colt Carlton went the distance on the mound, striking out three in his appearance.

The Hornets finish their historic season with a record of 22-11, district and regional championships, and an OSSAA Class B State Tournament semifinal appearance — earning the program's first state quarterfinal win since 1985.