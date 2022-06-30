Hornets F Miles Bridges arrested on eve of free agency

Miles Bridges was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department website confirms that Bridges was arrested on a felony charge and released later in the day on $130,000 bond. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department also confirmed the arrest to the Charlotte Observer, though did not release information regarding the arrest.

The Hornets confirmed they were aware of the "situation" and were still gathering information. The team said it would not issue further comment at this time.

The Charlotte Hornets released the following statement regarding Miles Bridges. pic.twitter.com/D0qBzVKQQ3 — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) June 30, 2022

Bridges' arrest occurred on the eve of NBA free agency, where he was expected to be a top target as a restricted free agent. The Hornets extended a qualifying offer to Bridges following a breakout season that saw the 24-year-old average 20.2 points, seven rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, all career highs. Bridges' emergence coincided with the arrival of point guard LaMelo Ball, who's thrived in two seasons in Charlotte alongside the athletic forward.

The one-year qualifying offer reserves the right for Charlotte to match any long-term offers to Bridges by other teams.

This story will be updated.