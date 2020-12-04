Hornets eyeing playoff push following additions of Gordon Hayward, LaMelo Ball

Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo may not consider themselves veterans but despite being 28 years old, the pair of big men represent two of the oldest players on the roster and two of the only players with playoff experience. In fact, as Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer noted, Zeller is the only player remaining from Charlotte’s last playoff team in 2015-16.

Following the signing of Gordon Hayward and drafting LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 pick, the Hornets find themselves as a dark horse candidate to make the playoffs once more. Add in the addition of a play-in tournament this season, giving both the ninth and tenth seeds in the Eastern Conference chances at making the playoffs and Charlotte should be in the mix next season, even if

“I think that’s where we’re headed,” Zeller said of the playoffs. “We’ve made some big moves, obviously, in the last couple of weeks. Adding Gordon obviously helps (as) another veteran guy with experience. I haven’t had the chance to play with LaMelo yet but, obviously, someone who’s taken with the third pick should add a lot to the team. I think we made some big moves.

“I think it’s a little too early to tell but I think it’s definitely a roster you look at on paper and think we should be right back in the playoff mix. It’s exciting to see after a long year last year, obviously. Hopefully, things are looking up.”

Under the playoff format of the upcoming season, the Hornets would have found themselves in the play-in tournament as the 10th seed when the season ended for them in March. Washington’s poor showing in the bubble saw them actually fall below the Hornets in the final standings based on win percentage.

With no departure of note from the team’s roster, the top seven scorers returning and the additions of Ball and Hayward, it makes sense the team could be thinking playoffs now.

“I think every year, every team looks like a team that could be in the playoffs,” Biyombo said. “Now, we just have to go out there and make it happen. I think the young guys, we have the mentality…in the right place and it’s very exciting going into training camp. As we start this, we all got to continue to be on the same page which is important. I think we have a chance but now we just have to go out there and make it happen.

Story continues

“I’m very excited. It’s a good opportunity for a lot of people, for our young guys and it’s a new year for everybody. I look forward to it.”

The first step in making the playoffs will be the start of training camp on Friday with the team’s first preseason game coming barely a week later on Saturday, Dec. 12. Those will be the first tests of a franchise looking to return to the postseason with new acquisitions in tow.

Related