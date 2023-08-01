Hornets say there’s enough ‘talent in the system’ to win now. But questions remain

As Mitch Kupchak flanked LaMelo Ball on the dais last month, discussing the Charlotte Hornets’ direction after locking up their star player, the setting presented a snapshot into the franchise’s offseason intentions.

With Ball locked up under contract for the next half-decade, the organization and its new majority co-owners have to turn their complete attention to constructing a solid roster around their affable 21-year-old building block. But Kupchak, who’s the team president/GM and architect of the roster, suggested he’s not about to take an overly-aggressive approach and deviate from his vision.

“You don’t want to speed up and get ahead of the curve and make a decision that might or might not help you win a game this year, but when the season’s over, it sets you back three or four years,” Kupchak said. “We’re trying to go as fast as we possibly can. I think that we are in a good position. I think we can be a playoff team this year. I’m not necessarily feeling that we have to add a lot more talent. I think the talent is within the system.”

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1), right, high fives Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) during their game against the Atlanta Hawks at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday, February 13, 2023.

And Kupchak didn’t waver one bit on his conviction. At all.

“Now, it’s just going to take a little time to get everybody up to speed and get to where we want to get to,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a major area that needs to be addressed. Maybe you could use a backup ball-handling guard, something like that. But I think what we need is in the system.”

Presumably, that also includes their restricted free agent big man, because there’s a serious hole otherwise. PJ Washington, an integral cog in the Hornets’ young core, remains unsigned, and the two sides have been unable to reach significant progress on a multiyear new deal for the better part of the past month — a stalemate that dates back to the beginning of the season and has shown no indications of weakening, per league sources.

So with Kupchak’s comments about nothing else “major” in store during these next two months leading into the preseason, here’s where things currently stand with a Washington-less roster:

GUARDS

LaMelo Ball

It all begins with him. When you receive the first rookie max extension contract in franchise history, they have a press conference for you in the arena’s atrium and Kupchak labels you the cornerstone, that puts any doubts about your future to rest. The task falls squarely on the All-Star point guard to do what he can to get the Hornets out of their pattern of mediocrity. And him staying healthy is crucial to Charlotte’s success. He hasn’t played a full season yet and his availability must increase if the Hornets are going to come close to realizing their potential.

Just shy of 30 years old and without a postseason berth in his four seasons in Charlotte, probably no one is more motivated than Rozier to get things turned around. He’s one of the team’s main leaders, but enjoys guiding more by example instead of going the rah-rah route. Given he has three years and more than $73 million remaining on his deal, he’s entering a very vital part of his career and this season could be a huge determinant in his long-term future with the organization.

Some who study the draft closely thought the 19-year old would’ve been a lottery pick if he didn’t get injured during his lone year with Arkansas. And although it’s dangerous to draw any conclusions based off summer league action, it’s not hard to see why. He appears to have all the tools to be a solid floor general and could be a nice insurance policy of sorts if Ball can’t complete a full season due to injury.

Jul 5, 2023; Sacramento, CA, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. (00) dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Yuri Collins (right) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

By taking advantage of his opportunity once he got into the rotation this past season, and showing an ability to be a good two-way player, he’ll keep his name in the conversation for minutes among the Hornets’ crowded wing position. His natural talents, paired with a strong work ethic and an unquestioned coachability, ensure that chance will come at some point during his second season.

There’s a good chance the two words he’ll hear most over the course of Year 3 in the NBA are these: “Stay ready.” Two inconsistent seasons leave him as an afterthought in the rotation, barring someone ahead of him in the pecking order getting injured.

Signed to a two-way contract, he’s destined to spend plenty of time with the Greensboro Swarm. His outings during summer league gave insight into his talents and he may be another respectable, second-round find.

FORWARDS

His situation may be the most intriguing of anyone due to his expiring contract. In his first three years in Charlotte, he failed to log an entire season and it’s going to be interesting to see if he can finally break the injury-riddled tag that’s followed him for the better part of his career. Because if he can stay healthy, he’s going to be a key veteran presence, whether it’s with the Hornets or a team vying for postseason success.

How good can the Hornets expect him to be after a year off? When Washington’s contractual status is clarified — again, assuming he’s with the Hornets next season — watching how coach Steve Clifford rotates his power forwards should be among the more captivating things to keep tabs on. Bridges started in all 80 of the games he appeared in during 2021-22, with many at the ‘4’ spot. Remember, though, he will almost surely come off the bench early on once he’s eligible to play given he’ll have that 10-game suspension looming. But what if the Hornets hit a bit of a rough patch, and there’s a possible need to shake things up to better balance the starting lineup with the reserves? Decisions, decisions. And big ones, too.

Besides his sweet shot from deep, which is something the Hornets sorely lacked, the rookie’s versatility is one of the things that factored in Charlotte picking him over Scoot Henderson at No. 2 overall in the NBA Draft in June. The Hornets think their prized pick can play three positions and will likely use him in a variety of ways. But since shooting guard and small forward are his two primary spots, he’s going to be behind a pair of high-priced veterans in Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier on the depth chart. Where Clifford and his staff thinks Miller fits best with certain lineups is at the top of the questions the Hornets have to answer.

Jul 5, 2023; Sacramento, CA, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) stands on the court after the game against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

With Dennis Smith Jr. in Brooklyn, the Hornets defense is going to take a hit and that’s why they’ll need a healthy Martin. Playing in just seven games left a bad taste in his mouth and he’ll be motivated to do all he can to be on the court as much as possible following an injury-plagued campaign that came on the heels of him inking a four-year, $31 million contract last offseason.

His work ethic, length, attitude and interchangeable nature quickly made him a favorite of Clifford. Offensively, he’s improved his shot from long distance in his second season, and if he can become even more consistent on the perimeter, it’ll be hard to keep him out of the lineup.

CENTERS

Mark Williams

After initially receiving seasoning in Greensboro to help him better maneuver around the pick-and-roll, he really came on at the tail end of his first year in the league. Once he stepped into the starting lineup following the trade of Mason Plumlee to the LA Clippers in February he received more valuable in-game experience and his game took off. Without a doubt, following years of searching for a formidable big man to stabilize their interior in both ends of the court, he’s entrenched himself as the Hornets’ present and future.

Quietly, he’s become a solid option inside the paint and is a force on the offensive glass. He has a knack for getting himself in the proper spot for put backs, providing them with easy buckets.

Athleticism isn’t a problem for the enigmatic bouncy 22-year-old. His jumping ability is off the charts. But he remains raw and admitted he has to do a better job of locking in on the game plan on a more consistent basis. With Williams and Richards ahead of him in the pecking order, plus the Hornets’ capability of playing smaller at the position on occasion, Jones doesn’t have much of a path to getting important minutes.