Hornets drop radio announcer who tweeted n-word

Focke called it a “horrific error” and said he mistyped. The “i” is next to the “u” and the “r” is next to the “t” on a standard keyboard.

Appropriately, the Hornets investigated.

If the Hornets’ investigation uncovered a pattern of troubling behavior or Focke admitted he intended to tweet the n-word, this would be justified.

If Focke got fired for mistyping, that’s absolutely ridiculous.

I don’t know which is the case. Hopefully, the Hornets do. But a refusal to explain their conclusion doesn’t inspire confidence in their investigation.

