Hornets draftee James Nnaji to miss 4 months after back surgery

Charlotte Hornets draftee James Nnaji underwent successful lumbar spine surgery this week after playing with Barcelona in the Liga ACB and EuroLeague.

Nnaji, the 31st pick in the 2023 NBA draft, is expected to miss at least four months, Barcelona announced. He averaged 2.5 points and 1.9 rebounds on 68.7% shooting from the field in 46 appearances this past season across all league competitions.

The 19-year-old missed time this season due to various injuries, including his lower back. He also played a reduced role with Barcelona with established players ahead of him in the frontcourt, like Jan Veslý and Willy Hernangómez.

𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐓 𝐌𝐄̀𝐃𝐈𝐂 𝐉𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐧𝐚𝐣𝐢 ha estat operat amb èxit dels problemes de columna lumbar que ha sofert durant aquesta temporada. El temps aproximat de baixa és d’uns quatre mesos. pic.twitter.com/kddAbxisPn — Barça Basket (@FCBbasket) June 4, 2024

Nnaji, born in Nigeria, got a late start in basketball and only began playing in 2017. He joined Ratgeber Basketball Academy in Hungary and played one season with Pecsi in the top league in the country before signing with Barcelona in August 2020.

The 7-footer played three seasons with Barcelona at the junior and senior levels before the Hornets drafted him last year. He joined the team for summer league, averaging 3.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and two blocks in six appearances between Las Vegas and Sacramento.

Nnaji was likely a candidate to join the Hornets again this summer before his latest setback. He may elect to stay with Barcelona for another year and complete his rehabilitation with the team.

