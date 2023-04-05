Hornets, despite losses, gain insight from visiting NBA Hall of Famer: ‘It’s invaluable’

Mark Williams laughed, thinking about the coincidental nature of his latest encounter.

The guy who was hot on Williams’ trail during those recruiting days prior to the Charlotte Hornets’ big man eventually landing at Duke just so happened to be around for the better part of the last week. It’s why Williams couldn’t hide a devilish smirk Tuesday recalling how Patrick Ewing is still busting his chops, constantly poking Williams about choosing the Blue Devils over a certain Big East institution.

“Always, always,” Williams said, chuckling before the Hornets’ 120-100 loss to Toronto at Spectrum Center on Tuesday. “He said you could have come to Georgetown, but he said it all worked out. You are here now.”

Ewing recently spent some time in Charlotte as a casual observer, attending the Hornets’ two games prior to their second matchup with the Raptors in three days. It had to be a back-to-the-future kind of moment for the Hall of Famer, probably conjuring up a few flashbacks.

Apr 2, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) takes a warm up shot during pregame warm ups against the Toronto Raptors at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

After all, this is the same place Ewing served as an associate head coach under Steve Clifford from 2013-17, which was a springboard for Ewing to land the head coaching gig at Georgetown, succeeding John Thompson III. With the Hoyas electing to go in a different direction last month following Ewing’s seventh season guiding the program he starred for, it gave the 60-year-old an opportunity to do something different. Like offering his services to his good buddy.

Those consultations were welcomed with open arms.

“It’s great,” Clifford said. “He’s talked to some of the players. He saw things in (Friday) night’s game that he shared with me. And to be honest with you, it’s just funner. He’s one of my best friends. We were together for a lot of years.

“When he left to take the Georgetown job after the second week, I remember calling my mother and was like, ‘It’s a lot different not having him around.’ So, it’s just good to have him back, too.”

The knowledge alone from a 17-year veteran who poured in 24,815 points and snared 11,607 rebounds can’t be measured. Conversing with the Hornets’ young core — particularly their star point guard LaMelo Ball along with Williams and Nick Richards — was a focus.

Former Georgetown Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing reacts during a Big East game against the Creighton Bluejays at CHI Health Center Omaha. Ewing offered insight into the Hornets’ rebuild this weekend.

“He spent time with Melo, he spent time with Nick — a number of them,” Clifford said. “That stuff is just so valuable because he’s a first ballot Hall of Famer, one of the top 50 players of all time. And he’s another guy who brought it every night. Don’t ask me what he said to them. It’s just invaluable.”

Think about what it must’ve felt like for Richards to hear a few words of wisdom from Ewing. As a youth, Richards looked up to Ewing, figuring he could one day follow in the footsteps of his fellow Jamaican-American.

Ewing gave him reason to dream big.

“Especially at my age with hoop dreams,” Richards said. “To see a guy like that come from the islands and be a legend, that’s motivation and inspiring.”

Now, he’s listening to pearls of wisdom from Ewing. And he’s grateful.

“We were just keeping regular conversations, same thing we spoke about before when I was in college,” Richards said. “Keep believing and trust the work, and everything will pay off for you through that.”

The encouraging words were also relayed to others, giving them something to focus on with the offseason rapidly approaching. Consider it the beginning of a blueprint for improvement over the coming weeks and months.

“(It’s good for) the younger guys to go to him and soak up as much information as possible, see what he sees from his point of view,” Richards said. “He’s been around the game for a very long time, so it’s our responsibility to try to get that knowledge from him.”

That’s what Williams did. He morphed into a human sponge, eager to fill his mental Rolodex with a few of Ewing’s secrets and pointers.

While he didn’t reveal the specifics of his chats with Ewing – hey, some things have to remain secretive to keep the opposition at bay — the ever-present smile on Williams’ face when Ewing’s name is brought up said it all.

“Obviously, he’s a legend,” Williams said, “a really talented player in his day. So, for him to be around is pretty cool. Just being able to take in all that advice, just being able to learn from it and continue to grow as a player and as a person, I think all that is important, even throughout the year — just continuing to grow, just continuing to get better.”