The Hornets could land Victor Wembanyama. 5 things to know about the NBA’s No. 1 pick

Tuesday’s NBA draft lottery will determine whether the Charlotte Hornets will secure the No. 1 pick.

The consensus projected No. 1 pick seems to be Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-3 French teenager that LeBron James once referred to as an “alien.”

With the fourth-worst record this season and the longest playoff drought of any team in the league, the Hornets have a 12.5% chance of obtaining the top pick in order to draft Wembanyama on June 22. Only the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets have better odds.

Wembanyama, who has been labeled a “generational talent,” currently averages 21 points per game playing professional basketball in France. Here are five things to know about him.

He’s dangerous in the paint

It didn’t take much effort for Wembanyama to throw down a poster dunk in a game against the NBA G League Ignite, a one-year development program for elite NBA prospects.

Wembanyama can shoot from beyond the arc.

Wembanyama has shot 30% from behind the three-point line in three seasons of professional basketball in France. He averaged five attempts per game during the 2022-23 season.

Wemby has handles

Wembanyama has never averaged more than 2.6 turnovers per game during his short career.

“He’s a special talent because of his ability to handle the ball and shoot the ball,” NBA commentator Kenny Smith said during an episode of “Inside the NBA” in February. “The way he scores even in the European game is very similar to the way he would be scoring in the NBA. So, I don’t think it’ll be an adjustment for him,” Smith said.

The big can do it on defense, too

Wembanyama averaged three blocks and one steal per game during the 2023-23 season, with a total of 101 blocks, beating his personal best of 34 during the 2020-21 season.

The teen’s favorite NBA players are future Hall of Famers

During an interview, Wembanyama said his two favorite players in the NBA are Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.