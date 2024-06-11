Hornets compete in College Station 7on7

Jun. 10—COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With the 7-on-7 state tournament nearing, Huntsville participated in its first state qualifying tournament over the weekend.

The Hornets battled in the College Station Tournament where they went 1-2 in pool play and missed out on the qualifying game.

With Bryan Rudder, East View and Temple in the pool, the Hornets went against Temple to open the game. The Hornets and the Wildcats battled for the regular period but needed extra time to decide a winner.

Huntsville took the double overtime victory with a 35-33 score for their lone win.

With two other pool play games, the Hornets battled Rudder and East View. The Hornets were shutout by Rudder and fell to East View, 25-12.

Despite the Hornets not qualifying, they got a couple more reps on the field for a newfound offense and defense that saw a couple of losses.

The Hornets saw Austin Taylor throw to several new receivers, including Markcus Lewis who is making the transition over to a new position.

While the Hornets dropped this tournament, they are still looking for one more opportunity to qualify for the state tournament on June 23-25 in College Station.