Charlotte Hornets Media Day

The basketball gods are not being kind to Charlotte this season. LaMelo Ball has yet to play this season due to a sprained ankle, Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier have missed time, and now there is more bad news for Cody Martin, who only played one minute on opening night and has been out since.

Martin had his knee scoped, the team announced. While the team says he will be re-evaluated in a month, it likely will be longer before he returns to the court.

OFFICIAL: Forward Cody Martin underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure in his left knee. Martin will be listed as out for our game in Miami on Saturday, November 12, and will be reevaluated in 4 weeks.https://t.co/HMAd1veCPJ | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/cYMBZMJ9Cu — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) November 11, 2022

It’s a disappointment for Martin, who averaged g 7.7 points and four rebounds a game last season, shooting 38.4% on 3-pointers. That earned him a four-year, $32 million contract from the Hornets starting this season.

All the injuries have the Hornets at 3-10 to start the season. New coach Steve Clifford has them playing league-average defense, but the offense is bottom five (not a shock with Ball out). All the other injuries are not helping matters.

And now the Hornets will be without Martin for another six weeks or so.

Hornets’ Cody Martin out at least a month, likely longer after knee surgery originally appeared on NBCSports.com