Hornets, coach James Borrego in agreement on a contract extension, source says

The Charlotte Hornets are working toward multi-year contract extension with head coach James Borrego. There is an agreement in principle with Borrego, a team source said.

Borrego is entering his fourth season leading the Hornets. The team finished the 2020-21 season 33-39, and made the NBA’s play-in game despite dealing with a rash of injuries to key players. Before those injuries, at one point, the Hornets were fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Hornets hired Borrego away from San Antonio before the 2018-19 season. He had been an assistant to recent gold medal-winning coach Gregg Popovich with the Spurs for three seasons.

In three years with the Hornets, Borrego is 95-124, with his best season his first, when he guided the team to a 39-43 record. Borrego also coached 30 games with the Orlando Magic in 2014-15, going 10-20.

