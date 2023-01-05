Hornets center Mark Williams contributing, thinks he can help cure team’s inside issues

Mark Williams was in new territory.

From the moment he began playing organized basketball, the Charlotte Hornets center rarely spent time on the bench, and always found himself out on the floor. But he’s had to wait his turn during his rookie season with the Hornets until becoming a part of the rotation over the past two weeks.

In the latest episode of The QC Hornets’ Nest, Williams discussed the adjustments he’s had to make in his months as a pro, how he’s gained confidence from his recent play, where he can specifically help the Hornets, what he enjoys about being coached by Steve Clifford, and more.

The weekly podcast can also be found on Apple and Spotify.