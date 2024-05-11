Hornets capture back-to-back ODAC Baseabll Championships in 9-4 over Roanoke

TYSONS, Va. (WFXR)— University of Lynchburg baseball won their second straight ODAC Championship defeating the Roanoke College Maroons 9-4 on Saturday, May 11.

The Hornets got off to a quick start in the top of the first, slapping the ball around in clutch situations to set the tone early. Right fielder Quinn Madden and third baseman Gavin Collins both picked up RBIs on hard-hit singles, while catcher Sean Pokorak knocked in a run on a ground out to the shortstop.

Lynchburg found themselves up 5-1 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Maroons flipped the momentum with a three-run home run by second baseman Kyle Moisher, bringing Roanoke back within one.

However, Lynchburg would take back control in the top of the eighth. After a double by O’Kelly McWilliams IV and a walk from Benton Jones, Madden would once again come up with a clutch hit on a double that knocked in McWilliams and extended the lead to two.

The Hornets would later put up two more runs on a fielder’s choice and an RBI single by first baseman Josh Gjormand.

Pitcher Logan Tapman would go on to shut down Roanoke’s bats in the last two innings and earn the save, clinching the ODAC.

This is Lynchburg’s 11th Championship in program history.

ODAC CHAMPS! @LynchburgBaseBl wins the ODAC for the 11th time and second year in a row! The Hornets are back-to-back champs for the first time since 1984! #WonNation pic.twitter.com/UJ5017KUkZ — Lynchburg Sports (@lynhornets) May 11, 2024

