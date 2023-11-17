Hornets’ Brandon Miller to return to starting lineup Friday after 1-game absence
After sitting one game due to a sprained left ankle, Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller will return to play on Friday versus the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced.
Miller suffered the injury on Sunday in a loss to the New York Knicks. He appeared to step on the foot of a defender in the first quarter and was eventually ruled out of returning by the team. He didn’t play on Tuesday in a loss to the Miami Heat, his first absence of the season.
The second pick benefitted by having a couple of extra days off to recover from the injury. Hornets head coach Steve Clifford confirmed during his pre-game press conference that Miller will start versus the Bucks, according to Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer.
Steve Clifford said Brandon Miller and Gordon Hayward are back in the starting lineup. LaMelo, PJ Washington and Mark Williams round out the starting unit. Miles Bridges is coming off the bench as expected. pic.twitter.com/rpkgKZx0bd
— Rod Boone (@rodboone) November 17, 2023
Miller is averaging 12.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 44.4% shooting from the field in nine games. He has scored in double figures eight times, including a season-high 22 points and nine rebounds on Oct. 30 versus Brooklyn.