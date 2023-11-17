Hornets’ Brandon Miller to return to starting lineup Friday after 1-game absence

After sitting one game due to a sprained left ankle, Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller will return to play on Friday versus the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced.

Miller suffered the injury on Sunday in a loss to the New York Knicks. He appeared to step on the foot of a defender in the first quarter and was eventually ruled out of returning by the team. He didn’t play on Tuesday in a loss to the Miami Heat, his first absence of the season.

The second pick benefitted by having a couple of extra days off to recover from the injury. Hornets head coach Steve Clifford confirmed during his pre-game press conference that Miller will start versus the Bucks, according to Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer.

Miller is averaging 12.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 44.4% shooting from the field in nine games. He has scored in double figures eight times, including a season-high 22 points and nine rebounds on Oct. 30 versus Brooklyn.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire