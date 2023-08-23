Hornets’ Brandon Miller recently linked up with Darius Garland in the gym

Brandon Miller has had a productive offseason since joining the Charlotte Hornets and the No. 2 pick was recently spotted in the gym with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland.

Miller debuted with the Hornets in summer league and averaged 15.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals in five appearances between Sacramento and Las Vegas. He scored in double figures four times, including a summer league-high 26 points on July 11.

The 20-year-old linked up with the former Cavaliers All-Star at Vanderbilt University and was pictured going through various drills with trainer Jamal Richardson. The group has previously worked together throughout the summer in various locations.

Miller established himself as the No. 2 pick after averaging 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 38.4% shooting from 3-point range at Alabama. He was a consensus second-team All-American and was also the SEC Player of the Year.

He is among the favorites to win Rookie of the Year and currently has the fourth-highest odds. He is projected to see plenty of minutes this season with the Hornets and should emerge as one of the most productive rookies in the class.

Certainly, hitting the gym with an established player like Garland should only further ensure Miller is ready to hit the court running when the Hornets open the season on Oct. 25.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire