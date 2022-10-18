Hornets’ Bouknight had history of traffic violations before DWI arrest, records say

An arrest for driving while impaired isn’t the first time Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight has been charged by local authorities related to his driving, according to court records obtained by Channel 9.

Bouknight, 22, was booked into custody by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police early Sunday morning, according to jail records. He’s facing a charge of driving while impaired.

According to a police report, a CMPD officer found Bouknight unconscious in a parking deck on E. Brooklyn Village Ave., across from Brevard Street. The police report says that Bouknight had a handgun in his possession when he was arrested.

In court documents obtained from Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties, Channel 9 learned Bouknight has four other traffic charges within the last year.

Bouknight has three pending citations in Mecklenburg County, including a speeding and reckless driving charge from last week, another reckless driving charge from February and a speeding and reckless driving charge in November of 2021.

In the case from last year, police said Bouknight was going 84 mph in a 35 mph zone in Mecklenburg County. Eight days later, court documents show he was pulled over going 107 mph in a 65 mph zone in Cabarrus County.

In the February incident, a witness told police Bouknight was going over 75 mph and appearing to race another driver, reports say. He was cited for causing a crash that involved three vehicles.

Just last week, he was allegedly driving 92 MPH in a 50 MPH zone. Bouknight has several court dates scheduled for these offenses through the rest of the year.

While in college in 2019, Bouknight was charged with evading responsibility, interfering with a police officer, and other charges after a car crash, the Associated Press reported. At the time, an officer responding to the crash noted “an odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from Bouknight.”

Bouknight’s arrest is the latest criminal case for a Hornets player. Earlier this year, Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested in Los Angeles and accused of felony domestic violence.

The Hornets sent a statement on Monday following Bouknight’s arrest. It says: “We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

According to jail records, Bouknight was given a bond of $2,500.

