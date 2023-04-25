Hornets’ book bus inspires students to get pumped about reading
The Charlotte Hornets are stepping in to get kids in Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools excited about books.
The Barings Book Bus visits area elementary schools to inspire students in a district that has experienced a decline in reading scores since the pandemic.
“It’s a traveling library that goes around to different schools around the Charlotte area,” said Betsy Mack, the vice president of Corporate Responsibility with the Hornets. “We really want to help be a part of the solution.”
