There were eight games on Monday's schedule, including the Hornets' first since LaMelo Ball suffered a fractured right wrist that could end his season. Also of note Monday was the Clippers' rally from a 22-point deficit, which didn't begin until after Tyronn Lue benched his starters, and the Bucks rolling past Indiana with their MVP watching from the sideline.

Monday’s Scores

Kings 119, Cavaliers 105

Thunder 112, Timberwolves 103

Hornets 100, Spurs 97

Jazz 120, Bulls 95

Rockets 117, Raptors 99

Grizzlies 132, Celtics 126 (OT)

Bucks 140, Pacers 113

Clippers 119, Hawks 110

Hornets begin life without LaMelo, win anyway: Charlotte continued its road trip in San Antonio, beating the Spurs as Devonte' Graham replaced the injured LaMelo Ball (wrist) in the starting lineup. Graham played 29 minutes, posting a line of nine points, three rebounds, four assists, one block and three 3-pointers. He attempted just six shots on the night, with Gordon Hayward (27/7/6/1 with three 3-pointers) and Terry Rozier (24/3/6/2/1 with three 3-pointers) doing most of the scoring. James Borrego went with an eight-man rotation Monday night, with Bismack Biyombo (11/6/1/1 block) starting in place of the injured Cody Zeller. P.J. Washington (10/13/5/1/2 with one 3-pointer in 42 minutes) didn’t shoot the ball well, but the increase in minutes at the center position will only help him as far as fantasy is concerned.

DeMar DeRozan (28/2/5/1 in 35 minutes) and Derrick White (21/3/1/1/3 with five 3-pointers) led the way for San Antonio, while Dejounte Murray (9/7/4/1/1 with one 3-pointer in 34 minutes) was back in the starting lineup after missing Saturday’s game for rest reasons. His return meant a return to the bench for Lonnie Walker, who played just nine minutes and finished with three points. It’s safe to say that he isn’t a viable fantasy option when the Spurs’ perimeter rotation is whole. Patty Mills (10/3/2/1 with three 3-pointers) and Rudy Gay (10/5/3/1 with one 3-pointer) both hit double figures off the bench, but the latter was also responsible for four turnovers.

Kennard, Mann spark Clippers rally: With his team trailing by 22 points with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue had enough. All five starters were pulled in favor of a group that included Terence Mann, Luke Kennard and Nicolas Batum (four rebounds, three assists in 23 minutes) , with the hope being that the reserves could provide the spark that the starters lacked. They did that and then some, spearheading a rally that culminated in a nine-point victory.

Mann (21/10/2 with one 3-pointer in 29 minutes) and Kennard (20/7/4/1 block with four 3-pointers in 18 minutes) were excellent, and in the case of the latter he created more points (26) than the Hawks scored (22) over the final 16-plus minutes according to Law Murray of The Athletic. Kennard has scored 14 points or more in three of his last five games, and while he still isn’t all that trustworthy of a fantasy option, his minutes should increase moving forward. Kawhi Leonard, who hit a couple daggers to cap the comeback, finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal, two blocks and three 3-pointers. Also, the Clippers now have an extra roster spot following the trade of Mfiondu Kabengele to the Kings (whose trade exception was set to expire).

Atlanta welcomed back De'Andre Hunter, who played 20 minutes in his first game action in nearly two months due to a knee injury. Shooting 3-of-6 from the field, he finished with eight points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and one 3-pointer. Tony Snell (13/6/1 with three 3-pointers) remained in the starting lineup and played 32 minutes, with Solomon Hill being the big loser as far as playing time was concerned. After playing 18 minutes in the Hawks’ win over the Lakers, he played just five Monday night.

The Hawks were down a rotation player for the final quarter, as Danilo Gallinari (6/4/2 with one 3-pointer in 24 minutes) was not available due to a left knee contusion. Bogdan Bogdanovic (12/3/2/1 with two 3-pointers) could absorb a few of those minutes should Gallinari have to miss additional time, which would improve his currently low fantasy value. Trae Young (28/5/8/1 block with five 3-pointers) and John Collins (23/7/1/1 block) led the way offensively for Atlanta, with Clint Capela (12/14/1 block) posting yet another double-double.

Fox, Haliburton take over as Kings beat Cavs: After struggling in his return to the lineup from a calf injury, Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton appeared to get back on track during a March 17 win over the Wizards. However, he had two more rough outings in games against the Celtics and 76ers over the weekend. Well, Cleveland isn’t on par with either of those teams, and that was likely a factor in Haliburton’s excellent outing Monday night. Shooting 11-of-15 from the field and 2-of-2 from the foul line, he scored a career-high 28 points while also accounting for one rebound, two assists, one steal, one block and four 3-pointers in 36 minutes.

Haliburton is still a top-50 player in 9-cat formats, and should be rostered in more than 75% of Yahoo leagues even with the recent slump. De'Aaron Fox (30/6/6/2 with one 3-pointer), Buddy Hield (19/6/2 with five 3-pointers) and Richaun Holmes (17/16/3/1/2) also scored in double figures, while Hassan Whiteside remains on a minutes restriction and played 12 minutes. Until the restriction is lifted he doesn’t have much of a chance of offering any fantasy value, even with Marvin Bagley sidelined due to injury. As noted above the Kings added a player to its roster in the form of Kabengele, who’s on a contract that will expire at season’s end. They’ll get to evaluate a young player down the stretch, while also being able to make use of their trade exception. There’s no need to grab him off of the waiver wire until we see what happens with the likes of Harrison Barnes and Nemanja Bjelica at the trade deadline.

On the Cleveland side of things, JaVale McGee put up an attention-grabbing stat line. In 19 minutes off the bench, he compiled 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots. What the Cavs do with McGee between now and the trade deadline is worth tracking. The franchise is in the early stages of a rebuild, and this may be an opportunity for the Cavs to move McGee. A move to a playoff-bound team could give McGee the boost in fantasy value that he so desperately needs. Darius Garland (17 points, two assists and one steal with two 3-pointers) and Collin Sexton (15/4/7) both struggled to consistently make shots in what was the second game of a back-to-back.

Thunder win despite multiple absences: Oklahoma City is going to be a “fun” team down the stretch for fantasy managers, as it will be anyone’s guess who will be made available to play. Al Horford (rest) and Luguentz Dort (toe) weren’t available for Monday’s win over the Timberwolves, and in the case of the former, who knows how much he’ll play if he remains with the Thunder after the trade deadline. Moses Brown scored just four points on the night, but he grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds to go along with one steal and three blocked shots in 34 minutes played. Isaiah Roby (9/4/1 steal/1 block with one 3-pointer) is another Thunder player whose rostered percentage (currently 13%) should increase, because he stands to get all the minutes that he can handle.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31/3/4/1/2 with four 3-pointers) should be slotted into DFS lineups whenever possible due to the cast of characters that he’s being surrounded with on most nights. Ty Jerome (15/4/6/1 with five 3-pointers), Aleksej Pokusevski (13/10/2/3 blocks) and Kenrich Williams (12/4/3 with two 3-pointers) also posted solid stat lines for Oklahoma City. Those are guys who, if you have an open roster spot to play with, could make for worthwhile gambles down the stretch.

Karl-Anthony Towns (33/10/1/2/1 with five 3-pointers) led the way for the Timberwolves, while Anthony Edwards (16/2/3/1 with two 3-pointers) and Ricky Rubio (11/5/11/2 with one 3-pointer) combined to shoot 10-of-26 from the field. Jaylen Nowell, who’s rostered in 8% of Yahoo leagues, accounted for 14 points, one rebound, three assists, one block and two 3-pointers in 28 minutes off the bench. Over the last two weeks he’s been a top-75 player in 9-cat formats. His value will likely drop considerably once D'Angelo Russell (knee) and Malik Beasley (suspension) return to the lineup, but he’s worth picking up in the short-term.

Houston finally wins, ending 20-game skid: Finally! The Rockets got back into the win column Monday night, thanks to a balanced scoring effort led by Jae'Sean Tate (22/6/5/2 with three 3-pointers in 40 minutes) and Sterling Brown (20/10/2/1 block with four 3-pointers in 34 minutes). Tate’s rostered in just 26% of Yahoo leagues, and that’s a number that should only increase as the Rockets play out the remainder of the season. Brown filled in for Victor Oladipo, who was held out due to this being the second game of a back-to-back. For the time being Brown is a deep league option, but that would change if the Rockets move Oladipo ahead of the trade deadline. He’s rostered in just 2% of Yahoo leagues, and there really isn’t much risk in grabbing him now. Because even if the Rockets don’t move Oladipo, there could be a few more rest days in store for him, which would free up minutes for Brown.

John Wall (19/11/10/1/2 with one 3-pointer) shot a brutal 8-of-30 from the field, while Christian Wood (19/4/1/1 with two 3-pointers) had half as many shot attempts but the same number of makes. At least the big man got more shots in the fourth quarter, as he went 4-of-4 one night after getting just two attempts in a frustrating loss to the Thunder. Wood getting enough shot attempts is the only thing that should concern those who have him rostered; he clearly knows what to do with his opportunities.

With this loss Toronto now owns the longest losing streak in the NBA, as they’ve dropped nine in a row. Kyle Lowry, who’s said to be a target of the Heat’s ahead of the deadline, played 37 minutes and finished with 17 points, four rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two 3-pointers. Someone to keep an eye on is Malachi Flynn, who played 14 minutes off the bench and went scoreless with one rebound and three assists. The rookie’s stat line wasn’t good but, with the Raptors slipping further down the Eastern Conference standings, he would be in line for more minutes if the team’s struggles continue.

Fred VanVleet (27/8/2/4 with four 3-pointers), Pascal Siakam (21/10/3/1/1 with one 3-pointer) and Norman Powell (19/2/3/1 with one 3-pointer) joined Lowry in double figures, with the latter also being the subject of recent trade rumors. Regardless of what happens with Powell, he has certainly improved his prospects heading into free agency.

Gobert, Jazz dominate the Bulls in Chicago: Rudy Gobert was dominant in the post during Utah’s win over the Bulls, tallying 21 points (9-of-11 FGs, 3-of-3 FTs), 10 rebounds, two assists and nine blocked shots in 33 minutes. The nine blocks represent a new career-high for Gobert, who has been a top-10 player in 9-cat formats over the last two weeks. Donovan Mitchell (30/6/6/1 with five 3-pointers) and Joe Ingles (17/7/1/2 with five 3-pointers) combined to shoot 10-of-14 from three on the night, while Jordan Clarkson (16/5/2/1 with one 3-pointer) and Mike Conley (15/3/4/1 with three 3-pointers) also scored in double figures.

Bojan Bogdanovic shot just 3-of-14 from the field, continuing his struggles for the month. Even with his 31-point effort on March 1 against the Pelicans, Bogdanovic is averaging 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.0 3-pointers per game for the month, while shooting 34.7% from the field and 93.1% from the foul line. He’s still rostered in 71% of Yahoo leagues, but that’s due primarily to his being a starter.

Zach LaVine (27/7/4 with four 3-pointers) once again led the way for the Bulls, with Thaddeus Young (14/9/2/1), Tomas Satoransky (13/2/4/1/2) and Coby White (10/1/3 with two 3-pointers) also scoring in double figures. Rostered in 20% of Yahoo leagues, Satoransky is ranked just outside of the top-100 in 9-cat over the last two weeks. Given the all-around production, that percentage should be a bit higher as he remains in the starting lineup.

Lauri Markkanen (8/7/1/1) shout 3-of-12 from the field and played just 19 minutes, with Billy Donovan sitting him for nearly 13 minutes at one point. That’s concerning, to say the least. Hopefully Markkanen can get going, as Chicago has now lost three of its last four. Wendell Carter Jr. (6/8/2/1 in 18 minutes) injured his shoulder during the game, just adding to what has been a very frustrating season for the young center. Patrick Williams (6/4/1/1/1) was listed on the injury report with a sprained left shoulder, but he started and played 31 minutes.

Shorthanded Pacers torched in Milwaukee: Indiana was without Myles Turner (left ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (lower back) for Monday’s loss, with both being held out due to nagging injuries. But that really isn’t an excuse for giving up 140 points, as the Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo (sprained left knee). Doug McDermott and Edmond Sumner made spot starts for the Pacers, with the former putting up 20 points (9-of-14 FGs), two rebounds, one assist and two 3-pointers in 30 minutes of action. Sumner, on the other hand, didn’t have much of an impact and ultimately played just 15 minutes.

Domantas Sabonis (22/9/6/2) and Jeremy Lamb (21/6/5/1/1 with three 3-pointers) led the way offensively for the Pacers, while Goga Bitadze (ten points, five rebounds, one block and one 3-pointer) played 19 minutes off the bench. His minutes will drop considerably once Turner is cleared to return.

With Giannis sidelined, Pat Connaughton made his first start of the season and played 33 minutes. And he was very good, shooting 7-of-9 from the field and finishing with 20 points, nine rebounds, two assists and six 3-pointers. Not sure I’d expect that kind of production from Connaughton on a consistent basis, but Monday’s effort is just a reminder that he’s more than capable of getting hot. Jrue Holiday (28/5/14/2/1 with five 3-pointers) was outstanding Monday night, shooting 11-of-15 from the field, and he had the ball in his hands a bit more with the Bucks’ two-time MVP sidelined. When Giannis sits, Holiday needs to be in your DFS lineups.

Khris Middleton (25/8/6 with four 3-pointers), Brook Lopez (18/2/1), Bobby Portis (18/10/4 with two 3-pointers) and Bryn Forbes (12/1/1 with four 3-pointers) also scored in double figures, while Donte DiVincenzo grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds to go along with his eight points, four assists and two 3-pointers.

Morant takes over as Grizzlies outlast Celtics: Boston had no answer for Ja Morant Monday night, as the high-flying point guard led the Grizzlies past the Celtics in overtime. Morant played 41 minutes, shooting 12-of-25 from the field and finishing with 29 points, five rebounds, nine assists and one 3-pointer while turning the ball over just two times. Dillon Brooks (22/7/7/2 with one 3-pointer), Jonas Valanciunas (16/19/2/1) and Kyle Anderson (14/5/7/3/3 with one 3-pointer) also posted solid stat lines, while Grayson Allen (9/4/1 block) and Desmond Bane (13 points, three rebounds) hit three 3-pointers apiece.

Allen continues to start alongside Morant and Brooks, and while this remains a point of frustration for those who have De'Anthony Melton rostered, that appears unlikely to change anytime soon. Melton played 15 minutes Monday night, posting a line of nine points, two rebounds, three assists, one steal and three 3-pointers.

Boston played this one without Kemba Walker (rest) and Jayson Tatum (illness), with their absences opening up spots in the starting lineup for Jeff Teague and Semi Ojeleye. While Ojeleye didn’t have much of an impact, accounting for six points, eight rebounds and two 3-pointers in 34 minutes played, Teague seemingly turned back the clock to his Atlanta Hawks days. In 39 minutes played, he tallied 26 points (10-of-12 FGs, 4-of-7 FTs), six assists and two 3-pointers. Safe to say that Teague is worth streaming whenever Walker has to sit. Payton Pritchard played 17 minutes off the bench, accounting for six points, two rebounds, three assists, one block and two 3-pointers.

Jaylen Brown (27/9/5/1/1 with three 3-pointers) led the way offensively for the Celtics, while Robert Williams (17/6/4/1/4) made the most of his 28 minutes off the bench. The absence of Tristan Thompson has ensured that the Celtics’ center rotation consists of just two players (Williams and starter Daniel Theis), which will only improve the Time Lord’s fantasy value. Theis played 25 minutes Monday, recording a line of 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and two 3-pointers.