Hornets announce NBA Summer League 2021 schedule

The 2021 NBA draft is tomorrow which means that Summer League is right around the corner.

Last summer, the NBA was forced to cancel Summer League due to COVID-19 as the 2019-20 NBA season was put on hold until August.

Today, the Charlotte Hornets released their upcoming Summer League schedule in Las Vegas, which starts on Aug. 8 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

OFFICIAL: The NBA has announced the full schedule for Summer League 2021, which will take place Aug. 8-17! ☀️ 🔗 https://t.co/idqs7KgXyt pic.twitter.com/sQ0BF8lQmG — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 28, 2021

On Monday, Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak stated that while LaMelo Ball won’t play with the Hornets SL team, his brother LiAngelo Ball will have a chance to earn a spot on the roster during a four-day training camp prior to leaving for Las Vegas.

Along with whomever Charlotte drafts tomorrow, expect to see the likes of Vernon Carey Jr. and Nick Richards.