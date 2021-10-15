Hornets announce LiAngelo Ball has been waived

Following signing with the Hornets on Thursday, the team announced on Friday that they have waived guard LiAngelo Ball.

But, this comes as no surprise or need for panic.

After signing Ball on Thursday, the Hornets roster stood at 19 players. By waiving Ball, that doesn’t mean he won’t be back at some capacity.

The plan for LiAngelo was to always play for the Hornets’ G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. By signing him to a contract and waiving him, they still hold his rights to add him to their G League roster.

So no, you won’t be seeing LiAngelo at the NBA level with the Hornets but still expect to see him in a Swarm jersey this coming season.