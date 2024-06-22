Hornets abuzz over basketball coaching moves

Jun. 22—Hatton's leap into Class 4A will include two new basketball coaches.

Justin Henley, after four years as the boys coach, is the new girls coach, while Heath Guin, a multi-sport assistant this year for the Hornets, takes over as the boys coach.

"Nothing against the guys, but I just wanted to do something different," Henley said. "The opportunity came, and I decided to make that change."

Guin will be a first-time head boys basketball coach.

"I'm tickled to death," Guin said. "At first, I thought it was going to be the girls, but that jumped ship and I got the boys.

"Justin and I have a great relationship. He talked to me about it, and I said, 'It's all good.'"

Henley replaces Erika Little, who was 28-22 in two seasons. Henley, who was an All-State guard on Hatton's 1999 state runner-up team, was 59-49 with one regional championship leading his former team and is 139-137 in his career.

Hatton's 2021 Northwest Regional title was its first since 1999.

(Henley also retains bragging rights over his former high school teammate. Facing Central coach Josh Bryant, Hatton won three of five meetings.)

"I've been doing it a while, and I just needed a change," Henley said. "It worked out where I had the chance to do that without having to go somewhere else."

Both Guin and Henley will lead Hatton into unchartered territory for the Hornets, who are making a two-class leap this year in the AHSAA's biennial reclassification.

Hatton, so long in 2A, is headed to 4A.

Hatton's 18 combined regional appearances over the last 30 years (13 girls, five boys) with seven regional titles (five, two) have all been in Class 2A.

"We dang sure won't win any games by just walking in the gym," Guin said. "We have to work hard."

Both coaches have already been coaching their new teams in summer sessions.

"It's summertime," Henley said. "I know some coaches and teams who really get into it and play a lot of games."

They're both trying to set a pace now.

"We're going to play as fast as possible — controlled chaos," Guin said. "We want to try to keep everybody off-balance."